Bozeman elementary students will start school 15 minutes earlier next year as the schools adopt a new schedule intended to give teachers bigger blocks of time for teaching kids and collaborating with each other.
School board trustees voted 7-0 Monday night to approve the new schedule, which will eliminate early release times on Fridays for the youngest grades. A survey of parents found that early release, used in Bozeman since 2003, was not popular with many families. Parents have to leave work early to pick up younger children and then older children get out at different times.
School start times for children will change from this year’s 8:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. next year. Kids will get out of school at 3:15 p.m.
That’s intended to give teachers 45 minutes at the end of each day, blocks of time that they can use for collaboration two days a week, for staff meetings one day and class preparation two days a week. Teachers will still start their workdays at 8 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m.
The board chose the 8:15 a.m. start time instead moving it to 8:45 a.m. after a survey of 166 teachers or 64% of the staff found the earlier time was far more popular.
The new schedule was recommended by a committee of teachers and principals led by Deputy Superintendent Marilyn King and Bozeman Education Association union president Tami Phillippi. They have met for months investigating how to improve use of teachers’ time.
The key thing is that with the new schedule, Phillippi said, teachers will have 50 minute chunks of time to teach throughout the school day, instead of having it “chopped up” into 15 or 20 minute bits by things like recess, library visits, music, and the like.
Trustee Sandy Wilson, a retired teacher who served on the committee, said the new schedule will create a structure and within it, teachers will next work on developing innovative ways of teaching. That will be the next focus of the group, which is “really exciting,” she said.
A $97,300 Impact grant from the National Education Association is supporting the district’s efforts to “reimagine” how Bozeman’s elementary schools teach.
“We’re a high performing district,” King told trustees last month, but still “nearly half of students are not proficient in reading, and we have challenges in math.”
By giving teachers more time to collaborate, King said, they will have more time to learn new teaching strategies that are based on research and will hopefully increase student achievement.
The Impact committee was looking for ways to tackle “years and years of Band-Aids” and allow consistent class preparation times, Hawthorne Principal Casey Bertram said. Prep time is an issue the school district has been struggling with for two decades, said Pat Strauss, human resources director.
One teacher said she hopes the new schedule will help teachers’ morale.
Trustee Douglas Fischer said he has read that students, especially teenagers, do better in school with later start times. Phillippi said elementary teachers feel their students are ready to learn early in the morning.