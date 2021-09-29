Bozeman elementary schools adjust lunchtime arraignments to reduce virus spread By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Morning Star School is seen on April 20, 2020, in Bozeman. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A few Bozeman elementary schools are rearranging how they serve lunch and seat students to reduce possible coronavirus spread during lunchtime after contact tracing found a handful of transmissions during midday meals.The Bozeman School District has found fewer than five cases they can definitively pinpoint to lunchroom transmission, but administrators and principals are proactively making changes to lunchtimes to avoid potential COVID-19 outbreaks.The district is looking at a few options to spread students out, especially at the larger elementary schools that lack a dedicated cafeteria space, like Emily Dickinson, Hyalite and Morning Star elementary schools, said interim Superintendent Casey Bertram during a board meeting earlier this week. “We have seen some school-based transmission during contact tracing, some of that has been attributed to lunch. And so the discussion has been how do we reduce the sheer number of students in those large elementaries in the gym, cafeteria spaces,” Bertram said.From mid-August, there have been 62 confirmed positive cases in the district’s elementary schools, said Chad Berg, director of special education and health, in an interview Thursday.When the district reviewed its internal data and the data from Gallatin City-County Health Department, “we saw an increase in cases at each of our grade band levels with higher transmission rates being seen at the elementary level than the other two levels,” Berg said.While the district won’t compile its weekly communication until the health department releases its weekly COVID-19 report, Berg said they’re likely to see the trend of higher cases at the elementary level continue.“I would say that by being able to collect the data and work with the health department collaboratively with contact tracing, it allows us to more quickly respond and contain cases to prevent larger outbreaks,” Berg said.With students spread out in more locations for lunch, the schools are also looking for parent volunteers to help monitor and assist students or paying staff members to work their lunch time, Bertram said. At Morning Star Elementary, students have been enjoying lunch outside, said Johnna Hall, interim principal.“We have been lucky enough since our fall weather has cooperated in Bozeman, we’ve only had to use our lunch room space three times,” Hall said in an interview Thursday. “… It feels safest to us to spread out outside.”Without a dedicated cafeteria space, the school’s gym pulls double duty as a lunchroom, too. A full lunch period for the school holds around 240 students, Hall said.Once colder weather hits, Morning Star is planning to implement an alternating lunch schedule, where grades will switch between a week of eating in the lunchroom and a week in the classroom. Splitting the school that way reduces the number of students in the lunchroom from 240 to 149, at the most, Hall said.“We have not had that lunchroom spread yet,” she said. “That’s why I’m really wanting to make sure we can spread those kids out once it gets chillier because we have heard from other schools that they do think that’s where it is.”Last year, Morning Star students ate lunch in their classrooms all year. With the alternating lunch schedules, Hall is hoping to decrease the strain on teachers eating lunch in their classrooms every day and let the students enjoy eating in the lunchroom, too.Morning Star has enough paraprofessionals to help with the alternating lunch schedule, but Hall said they’re open to having parent volunteers come in and help as needed.“We just hope for that nice weather to last as long as it can,” Hall said. “I really do feel that we’ve been pretty lucky with the spread of COVID, and it has a lot to do with eating lunch outside. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Elementary School Covid Covid-19 Covid 19;covid-19;coronavirus Student School Education Medicine Casey Bertram Lunchtime Chad Berg Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Liz Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local AmeriCorps Montana receives $2M from federal government 30 min ago Little to no growth on Shedhorn fire; warmer weather in the forecast 45 min ago Incumbent, newcomers compete for two-year Bozeman commission seat 1 hr ago Players to watch and game information for Northern Colorado-Montana State 1 hr ago