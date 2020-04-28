Whenever Bill O’Connor went to a restaurant, grocery store or anywhere out in public, he constantly heard his name called. Former students called him Mr. O while friends called him Bill, his wife Donna O’Connor said.
Bill O’Connor, 66, died Monday after a bout with COVID-19. He had been hospitalized because of the virus for about three weeks. His death was the first in Gallatin County related to the disease and the 15th in the state.
O’Connor was an elementary school teacher in Livingston for more than 30 years and also coached wrestling and cross-country for many of those. He had six siblings and five children.
“In Livingston, everybody knows him, and everybody loves him,” Donna said.
O’Connor met Donna on St. Patrick’s Day in 2018 and they married a year later. At the wedding, attendees wore green accessories. She described the day as being like a fairy tale. Two of O’Connor’s sisters said he’d never been happier than in the two years he spent with his wife.
The two often went on adventures together. They went skydiving, road-tripped to vintage hotels and explored Yellowstone National Park.
O’Connor had a passion for photography and especially enjoyed taking photos of animals in the Lamar Valley inside Yellowstone. He was an avid antique store shopper and collected toy trains.
In the summers, O’Connor often helped schools in Livingston with building repairs and paint jobs.
He was known as a hands-on teacher and occasionally received feedback that his classroom was noisy, his sister June O’Connor said.
“He knew a lot of people,” she said. “I can’t believe how many people are on Facebook (posting about) how he was doing, praying for him.”
O’Connor’s parents were from Wibaux. He grew up in Livingston and eventually moved to Bozeman. After being raised Catholic, he developed a strong sense of faith. Hospital workers at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital played religious music for him while he was battling the disease the past few weeks.
Multiple family members said O’Connor had no underlying conditions. Donna mentioned that doctors were unsure of where he may have picked up the virus. She, as well as other friends of theirs, also tested positive. All of the unknowns, however, is what makes the virus so frightening to her.
Though Donna lacks the energy to stay active for a full day, she has recovered.
“That was difficult, being horribly ill, isolated by myself in my house knowing my husband was in the hospital on a ventilator,” Donna said. “That was tough.”
Since much of O’Connor’s family is spread out across the country, they weren’t able to travel here and wouldn’t have been able to visit him in the hospital anyway. One member of their family received updates and then passed them on to others.
“That’s another thing. We can’t grieve properly,” June said. “We can’t go through holding their hand and saying goodbye and ‘Love you.’ and all that. There’s none of that.”
The O’Connors plan to schedule a memorial service later on, when travel becomes easier and a larger group can gather safely.
O’Connor’s family members said they urge people to follow medical advice, such as practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face coverings in public.
“For people to stay home,” June said of her message to others, “and take care of your family, take care of the world.”
