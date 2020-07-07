Montana businesses have received over 23,000 loans totaling more than $1.7 billion dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program so far, a CARES Act loan program intended to help small businesses make it through the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Monday by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA records did not include the the exact size of each loan over $150,000, but instead gave a range in which the loan falls.
Bozeman’s Zoot Enterprises received the highest amount of money for any local businesses, between $5 million and $10 million, according to the SBA report.
Zoot Enterprises’ media contact did not return a call for comment before deadline.
Five Bozeman businesses received between $2 million and $5 million: Kenyon Noble Lumber Company, Martel Construction, Ressler Motor Company Simkins-Hallin, Inc. and Simms Fishing Products LLC.
There are 21 local businesses that received between $1 million and $2 million from the program, 81 businesses that received between $350,000 and $1 million, and many more that received less than $350,000.
Several popular breweries in Bozeman received loans through the program. Bridger Brewing received between $350,000 and $1 million in PPP money, and Mountains Walking Brewery and MAP Brewing Company each got between $150,000 to $350,000.
The loans also went to several nonprofit organizations. Yellowstone Forever, the philanthropic arm of Yellowstone National Park, received a loan of between $1 million and $2 million.
The organization, which was recovering from financial problems before the pandemic hit, laid off half of its staff this spring and shuttered its educational programs.
Other nonprofits include Reach, Inc., which received between $350,000 and $1 million, Eagle Mount, and Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, which both received between $150,000 and $350,000.
A separate report from the SBA showed how many businesses received loans under $150,000. That report included exact loan amounts, which were as low as $200, but did not include names of businesses.
Nationwide, 4.8 million PPP loans were doled out to businesses, netting over $500 billion. The SBA estimated that those loans supported 51.1 million jobs, up to 84% of all small business employees in the nation. About $131.9 billion in funding remains for additional PPP loans.
The loans are made by lending institutions, like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase Bank, and then guaranteed by the SBA. Several Montana banks also handled some of the loans, including Stockman Bank and First Interstate Bank.
PPP loans can be forgiven if a business meets a certain number of criteria after receiving the loan. Only money used for approved expenses can be forgiven — that includes payroll, mortgage interest payments, rent and lease payments and utilities.
The most major of those regulations for forgiving the loan is retaining and continuing to pay employees.
Montana Free Press reporter Eric Dietrich contributed to this report.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.