The city of Bozeman will close all public playgrounds beginning on April 2 to stop the community spread of COVID-19 in Bozeman.
Included in the closure is the city of Bozeman Skate Park at Kirk Park and all play structures, swings, climbing boulders and climbing apparatuses, zip lines and all other playground equipment at all public playgrounds, according to a Tuesday news release from the city of Bozeman. The closures will be in effect until further notice.
“These structures are high touch areas and even in these very strict times, dozens if not more children can utilize and touch these hard surfaces every day,” Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said in the release. “We recognize our role in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and we do not feel like we are able to keep the structures sanitized in a way that meets or exceeds CDC guidelines.”
City parks, including dog parks, are not included in the closure. Overton said that while he and his department encourage the use of Bozeman parks and trails, they ask folks who use those resources to practice social distancing as recommended by Gov. Bullock and the Centers for Disease Control.
The city’s other facilities, including city hall and the library, are closed to the public.
