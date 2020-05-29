City of Bozeman staff have proposed a $121 million budget for next year that outlines how much the new parks and trails fee could cost and ways the city can prepare for economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed budget would have the typical property owner pay $2,568 in taxes and assessments this year, which is an increase of $103 over last year, or about $8.60 per month.
That includes a proposed $135 fee for the parks and trails district that 61% of Bozeman voters approved May 5.
The parks and trails district aims to fill an estimated $7 million maintenance backlog. The fee will replace the $80 a year residents pay for parks that’s included in property tax assessments and funneled into the city’s general fund.
Kristin Donald, finance director for the city, said that making parks maintenance money a separate fund allows for breathing room in the general fund, which pays for a wide variety of services like police, fire and the library.
“It was getting really tight in our general fund,” Donald said.
City commissioners will get an overview of the proposed budget Monday evening. Budget discussions are scheduled to take place over the next month before the commission can vote on a final draft on June 22.
This year’s budget is a $79 million decrease from last year’s, which was abnormally high because it accounted for $40 million in construction costs for the Bozeman Public Safety Center.
In this year’s proposed budget, Bozeman property owners would see an increase in the amount they pay for the public safety center over last year. The tax, which is included in property tax assessments, would increase from $71.48 to $88.37.
Donald said the tax needs to increase because the city only made a partial payment on the project last year, and this year it’ll make the first full payment. The city announced last fall that the public safety center will come in under budget by about $7 million.
The typical property owner would also see an 8% increase in the annual city street assessment, revenue from which would be used to pay for maintaining a growing street network and other projects, according to the proposed budget.
Staff propose increasing the arterial street assessment by $1.55 for a typical resident. That’s meant to offset a 50% reduction in state gas tax revenue that’s predicted in the aftermath of the pandemic. That money helps pay for construction, improvement and maintenance of city streets.
The budget would also have the city increase how much it puts in reserve to help offset other financial impacts of the pandemic. In the past, the general fund has had to include 16.67% in reserves and staff are recommending increasing that to 17% plus an additional amount to pay for unexpected expenditures.
Staff are paying greater attention to revenue from services and fines such as water, sewer, solid waste, recreation programs and parking tickets as they have the greatest chance of being impacted by the economic recession.
Donald said Bozeman is in good financial shape, though, compared to other cities that rely on sales and income tax. If the housing market is impacted and property values are reassessed lower, that would hit the city much harder, Donald said.
City commissioners will make their own tweaks and take public comment on the proposed budget over the next month. Mayor Chris Mehl said the economic recession and high unemployment rate will be top of mind.
“We need to be fully cognizant of that ... I’m going to be looking for ways to reduce spending,” Mehl said.
Mehl said savings could come through hiring freezes in some departments or by putting off some smaller capital improvement projects until later. He said everything is on the table, and that while commissioners will likely approve parts of the budget as is, there could be significant change as well.
Mehl said financial forecasts will be more important than ever as the virus and subsequent response evolve.
“It’s a hard time for the community, so it will undoubtedly be a hard budget year,” Mehl said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.