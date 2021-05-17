A slew of new signs popping up outside Bozeman businesses signal the varied responses to the sudden change in federal COVID-19 guidance announced last week that fully vaccinated people could safely be without a face covering in most settings.
Even just a few days ago, the entrances of many businesses in Bozeman were adorned with reminders to customers to put on a mask before coming inside.
On Monday, some businesses instead had signs telling people that masks are no longer required, or that those who are fully vaccinated could “feel free to shop maskless.”
The shift in messaging comes after the Centers for Disease Control changed its guidance on Thursday, saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — meaning it’s been two weeks since their final vaccine shot — could safely be in many indoor settings without wearing a mask.
On Friday, Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley rescinded his health officer order related to face masks, citing the CDC announcement, declining case counts in Gallatin County and widely available vaccines.
For some business owners, the announcement signaled the increasingly bright light at the end of the pandemic tunnel and the end to enforcing divisive mask policies.
“This has been a very difficult situation. It has been very hard with the face mask rule and the confrontations that resulted from that. Our crew did great,” said Mitch Bradley, the owner of Heebs Fresh Market.
In light of the CDC announcement the day before, Bradley was just printing out a new face mask policy for his store on Friday when he found out Kelley was rescinding his face mask order.
Right away, Bradley created a new sign, informing customers that face masks were no longer required but asking them to be respectful of people who continue to wear one.
Though he is concerned that cases may flare up in Gallatin County in the future, Bradley said he does feel people’s attitudes have improved since the change.
“It’s really amazing to see people’s faces again,” Bradley said. “It’s so nice to see smiles.”
Bradley wasn’t alone in changing his policy.
The Community Food Co-op, which had been among the first businesses to institute a mask policy last year, announced on social media that masks are no longer required.
Signs at the Co-Op’s location on west Main Street featuring a person wearing a mask informed customers to respect others’ choices.
The city of Bozeman is working on updating its mask policies for city facilities, spokesperson Melody Mileur said, and expect the guidelines will follow the CDC and Kelley’s lead.
At MAP Brewing, the announcements caught the business off balance, owner Dash Rodman said. Masks are no longer required at MAP, Rodman said, but they are encouraging unvaccinated people to continue to wear one, per CDC guidance.
More than 90% of MAP Brewing’s staff has been vaccinated, Rodman said, but employees are free to continue wearing a mask if they want to.
“Our front of house staff, they are the frontlines of all of this more than anybody, much like grocery store clerks,” Rodman said. “We really put it into their hands, ‘hey, if you guys want to continue to wear a mask please do so for however long you want to.’”
Not all businesses have changed policies.
The CDC announcement came with caveats, including that masks were still recommended in closely packed indoor settings, like planes and buses and in settings like hospitals and other health care facilities.
There are still many people not yet fully vaccinated who may be in the waiting period between or after their shots, are too young to be eligible for a vaccine, who haven’t been able to access a vaccine or simply don’t want one.
For Ariana Paliobagis, owner of the Country Bookshelf, the thought of children too young to be vaccinated coming into the store prompted her to keep the mask requirement in place.
Erica Brubaker with Wild Joe’s Coffee Spot, said in an email the business is also keeping its mask policy in place, since some employees are not yet fully vaccinated and to accommodate unvaccinated customers who “still want to participate in ‘normal’ life.”
Kelley noted during a press conference Friday that people should respect the policies of businesses and organizations who keep a mask policy in place.
Paliobagis said they received positive feedback after announcing the policy on social media.
“We just feel like it’s better for us to protect the vulnerable than to ask people about their vaccination status,” Paliobagis said.
Even business owners who have lifted the mask requirements are wary. Rodman, a former nurse, said he’d like to see the vaccination rates increase.
Citing the presence of COVID-19 variants in the county, Rodman said he’s concerned its spread could spark another spike of cases.
“I feel like we have the tools in our toolbox right now to kind of take care of things,” Rodman said. “So I hope as whole, as a community and the country we kind of take the step to get those things done.”
