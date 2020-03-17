Gallatin County has suspended all bars and restaurant service except drive-through, takeout and delivery services. Here's who's open and providing those services. The Chronicle will be updating this list as more businesses finalize plans.
- University Burger is open and offering takeout and delivery through the GrubHub app.
- Taco Montes is closed until March 23 for spring break and will offer takeout after it reopens.
- The Pickle Barrel is open and offering delivery and curbside pickup services.
- I-Ho's Korean Grill is open for drive-through only.
- Movie Lovers is offering curbside pickup for movie rentals with a three-rental minimum.
- Brewsker's and the Hide-a-way Liquor Store are open for takeout only. Brewsker's is also temporarily not accepting cash.
- Rice Thai Cuisine is offering pickup and delivery via the Doordash and Grubhub apps.
- Saffron Table is offering take out and curbside service.
- Best Burger in Four Corners is open for drive-through only.
- Whistle Pig Korean is open for take out only and serving some foods cold to avoid burns.
- Z's Meze Market is offering take out and delivery.
- Cosmic Pizza is open for take out and deliver at the Belgrade and Bozeman locations.
The Downtown Bozeman Association has put together a list of restaurants and retailers still open in the downtown area. That list is available here and includes:
- Bacchus Pub is offering delivery through the Cafe Courier app and Delivery.com.
- Burger Bob's is taking to-go orders and is offering curbside pick up.
- Dave's Sushi is open and serving takeout only.
- Five on Black is open and serving takeout only.
- Montana Ale Works is offering takeout and delivery.
- Open Range is offering carry out.
- Pakeezah is offering takeout and delivery.
- Rockford Coffee Roasters is open for takeout coffee only and has temporarily stopped serving to-go drinks in personal cups.
- Shine Beer Sanctuary and La Parilla Grill are open for to-go orders and bottled beer sales.
- Sweet Chili is open for takeout orders only.
- The Taproom is doing takeout and filling to-go growlers.
- Townshend's Teahouse is open for take-out teas.
- Treeline Coffee is open for takeout and coffee bean delivery.
To add your business to this list, email mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or call (406) 582-2651. We'll get it on the list as soon as we can.
