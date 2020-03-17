Gallatin County has suspended all bars and restaurant service except drive-through, takeout and delivery services. Here's who's open and providing those services. The Chronicle will be updating this list as more businesses finalize plans. 

  • University Burger is open and offering takeout and delivery through the GrubHub app. 
  • Taco Montes is closed until March 23 for spring break and will offer takeout after it reopens. 
  • The Pickle Barrel is open and offering delivery and curbside pickup services. 
  • I-Ho's Korean Grill is open for drive-through only. 
  • Movie Lovers is offering curbside pickup for movie rentals with a three-rental minimum. 
  • Brewsker's and the Hide-a-way Liquor Store are open for takeout only. Brewsker's is also temporarily not accepting cash. 
  • Rice Thai Cuisine is offering pickup and delivery via the Doordash and Grubhub apps. 
  • Saffron Table is offering take out and curbside service. 
  • Best Burger in Four Corners is open for drive-through only. 
  • Whistle Pig Korean is open for take out only and serving some foods cold to avoid burns. 
  • Z's Meze Market is offering take out and delivery. 
  • Cosmic Pizza is open for take out and deliver at the Belgrade and Bozeman locations. 

The Downtown Bozeman Association has put together a list of restaurants and retailers still open in the downtown area. That list is available here and includes: 

  • Bacchus Pub is offering delivery through the Cafe Courier app and Delivery.com
  • Burger Bob's is taking to-go orders and is offering curbside pick up. 
  • Dave's Sushi is open and serving takeout only. 
  • Five on Black is open and serving takeout only. 
  • Montana Ale Works is offering takeout and delivery. 
  • Open Range is offering carry out. 
  • Pakeezah is offering takeout and delivery. 
  • Rockford Coffee Roasters is open for takeout coffee only and has temporarily stopped serving to-go drinks in personal cups. 
  • Shine Beer Sanctuary and La Parilla Grill are open for to-go orders and bottled beer sales. 
  • Sweet Chili is open for takeout orders only. 
  • The Taproom is doing takeout and filling to-go growlers. 
  • Townshend's Teahouse is open for take-out teas. 
  • Treeline Coffee is open for takeout and coffee bean delivery. 

To add your business to this list, email mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or call (406) 582-2651. We'll get it on the list as soon as we can.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

