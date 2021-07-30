Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Jul 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A sign asks people to wear a mask unless fully vaccinated at Bangtail Bikes on Friday, June 18, 2021, in downtown Bozeman. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin City-County Health Department now recommends that people, vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear masks indoors in public spaces, but businesses can decide whether to follow the recommendation.The recommendation comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines earlier in the week for fully vaccinated people in areas with substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19 to mask up indoors. A law passed in this year’s Legislative session removed power from local governments to enforce any mask mandates, leaving the choice up to local businesses.House Bill 257, which Gov. Greg Gianforte signed into law in early May, made past or future mandates on local businesses from public health officials or local governing bodies unenforceable. Businesses in Bozeman are determining what to do with the new recommendation.For now, many don’t require staff or customers to wear masks, with some recommending unvaccinated people mask up.Sam Rickenbaugh, owner of the Rocky Mountain Toy Company, said his store dropped its mask policy, but he’s considering bringing it back. Masks at the toy store are not required for staff or customers, but Rickenbaugh said he would keep an eye on what other businesses downtown are doing. “People ask about masks and we recommend that if they are unvaccinated they wear one,” Rickenbaugh said.Cactus Records & Gifts owner Mike Good said there would be no immediate change in the store, allowing customers and staff to go maskless.Dave’s Sushi manager, Nicole Orth, said that staff and customers at the restaurant are not required to wear a mask, but that it is recommended to wear a mask if a person is unvaccinated. She added that the staff is highly encouraged to get the vaccine, but that they rely on the honor system and don’t force employees to get vaccinated.The Bozeman Community Food Co-Op, with locations on West Main and downtown, will require employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear masks starting Saturday.Erica Blevins, lead cashier of the downtown location, said most of the staff is vaccinated, and that the Co-Op offered paid time off for staff to get vaccines. She said bringing masks back is about safety.“It’s mainly for the benefit of the employees just to keep us all safe,” Blevins said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Businesses Mask Mask Mandate Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Cdc Greg Gianforte Covid-19 Coronaviruscovid-19 Rocky Mountain Toy Compnay Cactus Records Dave's Sushi Bozeman Community Food Co-op Staff Sam Rickenbaugh Business Commerce Economics Store Erica Blevins Employee Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Montana State hires Steve Grabowski as men's basketball director of operations 3 hrs ago COVID-19 cases on the rise in Gallatin County 4 hrs ago Belgrade Bandits stave off elimination at state 4 hrs ago Bozeman businesses figuring out new mask recommendations 4 hrs ago