A Gallatin County judge denied an attorney’s motion to appear via video Wednesday at a justice court hearing where a defendant later learned he had contracted coronavirus.
In a May 13 filing, attorney Lucas Wagner asked that he be allowed to appear on behalf of his client via videoconference for a hearing Wednesday in Gallatin County Justice Court. A day later, Gallatin County Justice of the Peace Bryan Adams ordered that Wagner “must appear in person” for the hearing.
A defendant who was sentenced Wednesday in justice court later disclosed to his attorney that he had tested positive for coronavirus. A handful of attorneys have decided to self-quarantine because of their close contact with the infected person.
The hearing took place in Adams’ courtroom. However, West Yellowstone Judge Richard Gibson presided over the proceedings. The defendant, whose name was not released, was not in custody.
Wagner learned about the defendant testing positive for COVID-19 while he was at another hearing in the courthouse Friday morning. Later that afternoon he went home to quarantine because he said he was “concerned with rising numbers” of the virus in Gallatin County. The county health department has not order quarantines in connection to the hearing.
“I’m just being cautious and trying to be part of the solution rather than the problem,” Wagner said.
Since the state started moving into phase two of opening, Wagner said, motions to appear via video are routinely denied by justice court judges, but noted a client of his was allowed to appear via video last week. He said it’s a trend that he and other defense attorneys have seen.
“To the point where we don’t even try to make them anymore,” Wagner said.
Wagner’s two clients who were at Wednesday’s hearing were scheduled to be released from the Gallatin County jail on Friday afternoon.
Other attorneys have expressed frustration after Wednesday’s incident over the lack of policies and procedures at the justice court level.
Annie DeWolf, regional public defender, said public defenders haven’t seen a trend of motions to appear by video getting denied. However, she said, attorneys in that office have been appearing in court because it’s been cumbersome to ask for video appearances on top of the work the office does.
DeWolf has said it would be a challenge to have attorneys quarantined. She said being at the courthouse “feels like we’re just exposed without much protection because we have to keep doing our jobs.”
Gov. Steve Bullock has pushed for people to social distance, use common sense and wear face coverings when in public spaces meant to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, he hasn’t gone as far as requiring people to wear masks.
That has been left up to local governments, where the issue often gets kicked around and manifests as letters urging health departments to require face coverings.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department will consider Tuesday making face coverings a requirement in most public indoor settings.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris issued an administrative order for all federal courthouses in the state. The order follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and said starting Monday people inside federal courthouses must wear masks and keep 6 feet between one another.
For grand juries, the clerk shall arrange space to enable jurors to deliberate while maintaining social distance.
The order allows the U.S. Marshal and court security officers to ask a person to lower or remove a mask temporarily for screening purposes. Officers can deny someone entry to the buildings without a face mask or a person who violates the order.
At Gallatin County’s Law and Justice Center, there are signs up reminding people to keep 6 feet from other people. Hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the building. Prosecutors, attorneys and officers at a screening station often do not wear masks because they aren’t required.
