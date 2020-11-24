The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport is seeing higher percentages of travelers compared to the nationwide average, but is still far behind travel numbers from Thanksgivings past.
“We’re seeing numbers right now at about 60% of normal, which is ahead of the national curve, but that’s kind of where we’ve been all along,” said airport director Brian Sprenger.
According to the Transportation Security Administration’s checkpoint travel numbers, over 1 million people flew on Sunday.
That’s less than half of the 2.3 million people who flew on the same day last year, but it is still the largest travel day since March 16.
Montana State University’s fall semester technically ends on Nov. 25, but some students are likely already done with finals and headed home for the extended winter break. Sprenger said that could be some of the airport’s traffic, though many of those students are likely to drive instead of fly, as most do for Thanksgiving travel.
MSU will not start its spring semester until January 11.
“This time of year, in a normal year, we might handle about 2,000 people a day compared to about 4,000 people a day on a peak summer day,” he said. “While we’re busier than we were last week, which was pretty slow and typically very slow in a normal year even, we’re still very far from normal.”
The nation’s top doctors, like head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci, have urged people to stay home and celebrate Thanksgiving only with members of one’s immediate household amid rapidly rising COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
As of Monday afternoon, the state of Montana was reporting that there are more than 16,000 active cases in the state. Of those, 467 people are in the hospital because of severe COVID-19 symptoms.
In recent weeks, both Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center have had days when all beds at both facilities were occupied. Both are working to expand capacity.
Last week, Billings Clinic in Billings reached over 100% capacity and had to add 20 temporary beds provided by the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services because of how many people are sick, according to a Nov. 13 story in the Billings Gazette.
Sprenger said that far more people travel via air for Christmas compared to Thanksgiving, and that he expects that to be true this year as well.
“I think for those people that do travel, the risk in the travel is not so much the actual travel, it’s the destination,” Sprenger said, citing mandatory masks and social distancing in airports and while on airplanes. “The travel is probably, I think, one level of the challenge. But it really comes down to when we’re at the destinations and when we’re with people we know, when we let our guard down.”
