The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport has received a $650,000 federal grant to help fund a master plan that will guide the airport’s growth during the next decade, according to airport director Brian Sprenger.
The grant was announced Thursday in a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the Federal Aviation Administrations’ Airport Improvement Program, a program used to expand airport infrastructure.
“We do a master plan about every decade or so,” Sprenger said, “Basically to plan out the needs of the airport for the next 10 to 20 years.”
Sprenger said the plan has been in the works for the past year. In the next few months the airport will begin holding public meetings on the plan and its alternatives, which will be announced on bozemanairport.com.
“What it really does is makes us take a good hard look at what projections of passengers and air traffic will be and make sure that we have the right facility needs to accommodate that,” Sprenger said. “A lot of the things we’ve done in the past 10 years were all part of our last master plan.”
The Bozeman airport, like others around the country, has seen a massive drop in passengers because of COVID-19 and related travel restrictions. Sprenger said the Bozeman airport is seeing about 5% of the passengers it normally would during the spring and will likely stay around that number until later phases of Gov. Steve Bullock’s plan to re-open the state. Those phases don’t yet have a timetable.
Even then, Sprenger said, it may be a while before passenger numbers return.
“The leadership has been taken by individual states and governors for individual states on how to reopen, and while that makes a lot of sense for individual states and how they do that, it is extremely difficult when you expand that to a nationwide opening of travel,” he said. “People have to really research what they can and can’t do on an individual basis.”
Despite the virus, Sprenger said the airport is still expecting a growth in passenger numbers in the coming decade and the master plan is being crafted to accommodate that forecast.
“We’re still optimistic that we will see substantial increases in passengers and economic throughput for the region,” he said. “We have to plan for the future.”
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.