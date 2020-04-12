Local aid organizations continue to pop up in Bozeman and around the state with the common mission of helping people and businesses affected by COVID-19.
The HelpMontana.org website went live on Thursday, organized by Ryan Rickert, president of Bozeman company Clean Slate Group, and a group of his peers and employees.
“Our goal is to help literally as many small businesses and their employees as possible,” Rickert said. “We all benefit at a much larger level from having these thriving businesses in our community.”
HelpMontana.org offers gift card packs from a variety of local businesses, be it a burger shop or a boutique. Those gift card packs are offered at a discount — buyers get $75 worth of gift cards for $65. All of that money goes straight back to local businesses to keep the lights on and the employees on payroll. Rickert said by Friday afternoon, more than $4,000 had already been spent on the site.
“The community is getting something awesome at a discount and putting money in the hands, literally within a day, of both the businesses and the employees,” he said. “Even though at times it feels like the world’s not good, there are so many good people out there.”
BozemanStrong.org is another new organization that cropped up in response to COVID-19. The idea for the site came from Paul Van Lierop and through a collaboration with the City of Bozeman. It includes a map so users can see where open businesses are.
“He just saw a need and like a lot of us, wanted to be part of a bigger solution. He honestly just stood that thing up 100% on his own,” said Jon Henderson, a city of Bozeman employee who helped create the map on the site. “I’m just thrilled that the city could be part of this really organic, community-driven solution.”
BozemanStrong.org organizes businesses open for takeout, delivery and curbside service by food and beverage, retail and miscellaneous. Henderson said the map can help show users where the nearest restaurant offering delivery is, for instance, or if their favorite shop is offering any kind of curbside service.
“I think it really demonstrates what we can do as local government to help support businesses,” Henderson said. “I think it’s a really unique way of benefiting all of the community.”
