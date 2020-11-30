The coronavirus pandemic is changing holiday celebrations this year, including Bozeman’s annual Christmas Stroll.
The Downtown Bozeman Association will stretch out the annual Christmas Stroll from Wednesday to Saturday, with some events held virtually. The association is calling the week of events “The Christmas Stroll 2020 Reimagined.”
Throughout the week the association will host a handful of events to get people in the spirit of the holiday season. The events will be posted on the association’s social media pages and its YouTube channel.
Businesses will decorate their windows with holiday themes. Some downtown restaurants are donating money to local nonprofits. People wearing masks can visit the gingerbread houses in the annual contest at 424 E. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Social distancing is required.
On Saturday, the association will host its 6th annual Santa Run for Education event in person, along with a virtual 5K. Runners will start every 30 minutes to comply with COVID-19 safety measures and leashed dogs will be allowed to join in on the fun.
Starting at noon, the association will post holiday concerts from local acts like the Chief Joseph Choir, Kate and the Alley Kats and the Intermountain Opera Bozeman Choir.
The day’s events lead up to a virtual lighting of the holiday spiders that kicks off the traditional Santa Parade on Main Street. The parade will be streamed on the association’s social media and YouTube pages, and produced by Jimmy Michaels and Last Best Films.
For more information on contests and other events, people can visit the association’s website at downtownbozeman.org/stroll2020.
The Jewish movement Chabad Lubavitch of Montana will celebrate Hanukkah with a Menorah car parade on Dec. 16, traveling to Belgrade and back to Bozeman’s Bogert Park.
Chabad Lubavitch is a movement that promotes Judaism and provides daily Torah lectures and Jewish insights.
Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, is a Jewish celebration commemorating the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The Jewish people had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt to reclaim the Temple.
Chavie Bruk, co-CEO of Chabad Lubavitch and organizer of the event, said it’s not easy to celebrate the holidays when indoor programs are limited and it’s cold outside.
“But we don’t surrender,” he said. “We think outside the box and come up with ideas that can be done together joyfully yet totally safe.”
The parade, starting at 5:30 p.m., will travel down Bozeman’s Main Street to Huffine Lane. The cars will turn north on Jackrabbit Lane, cut through Belgrade’s Main Street and return to Bozeman by way of 19th Avenue. It’s expected to last one hour.
Hanukkah, the eight-day festival of lights, starts Dec. 10.
To join the parade, people can email Rabbi Chaim Bruk at rabbi@jewishmontana.com or call 406-585-8770.
