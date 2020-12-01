The Big Sky School District is ramping up its weekly testing as it tries to return more students to in-person learning.
The district is recruiting students and teachers to sign up for free weekly surveillance testing before moving forward with the next phase of reopening schools to five days of in-person learning.
“We want to be able to make decisions based on our own data when we have kids back to full in-person learning,” said Dustin Shipman, superintendent of the Big Sky School District.
The push for more students to opt-in to the weekly surveillance testing comes as other schools in Gallatin County have had to do temporary transitions to 100% virtual due to staffing quarantines and a shortage of substitute teachers.
“Without better, more frequent and timely data we would not be comfortable moving to full in-person learning,” said Big Sky School District Board Chairman Loren Bough.
He said real-time information and the ability to do “a much more aggressive testing campaign” was crucial to the district’s ability to open full time.
During a Nov. 17 board meeting, the school board set the goal of having 65% of students signed up for the weekly testing before moving forward with a phased reopening of the schools, beginning with kindergarten to fifth grades.
“If we can’t get to the 65%, then we don’t feel comfortable that we’ll be able to answer those questions of what is the spread and what is the risk of spread in the schools,” Shipman said.
He said the district had the “unique opportunity” to do about 300 tests a week in order to be able to make informed decisions on whether to stay open to in-person learning.
The Yellowstone Club Community Foundation is providing the testing capacity of about 300 tests per week to the district, Bough said. The district’s expanded surveillance testing will begin next week.
Bough said the tests will be handled by the lab LetsGetChecked at a site it established in the Big Sky Town Center. The lab will have the capacity to do 1,000 tests a day, with tests shared with the schools, Big Sky residents, employers and others in an effort to expand testing for the area.
He said Bozeman Health practitioners will be on-site in the schools two days per week to supervise the nasal swab tests for the students. LetsGetChecked will do the lab work, with results available in 24 hours or less.
Bough said the commitment from the foundation is expected to last through the end of the ski season.
As of Monday, the district had 60% of elementary students, 60% of middle school students and 60% of high school students signed up for the weekly testing. Just shy of 65% of staff from the three schools had opted in for the weekly surveillance tests.
Bough said the 65% goal is to ensure the district has enough test results to be representative of the entire district.
“More testing will allow us to make better decision, protect our staff and keep them from being in quarantine,” he said. “With testing we think we can prevent the big outbreaks and exposures.”
Shipman said the district plans to phase in the elementary school first, and it’s the only school level the board has had significant conversations on.
The district began its school year in a hybrid model of learning with 50% of students attending in person every other day.
“From a COVID mitigation perspective, I think it’s gone very well,” Shipman said. “We’re able to maintain six feet of social distancing and then contact tracing becomes very simple.”
The district had been doing its own surveillance testing of about 50 students and staff since the school year began but the donation from the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation has increased its capacity significantly.
“The community has been quite supportive of us to find solutions for different groups of students,” Shipman said.
He said the district’s low number of positive cases from its own internal testing speaks for itself.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.