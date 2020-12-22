A new surveillance testing program is up and running in Big Sky.
LetsGetChecked, the digital health company behind the effort, began processing tests two weeks ago and is now conducting about 1,000 per day with a turnaround time of about 19 hours, said CEO Sky Countryman.
Eventually, the company will be able to handle 2,000 tests each day.
Free test kits are available for Big Sky residents and workers on a first-come, first-served basis at the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce office on Ousel Falls Road. Once the tests, which involve a self-administered nasal swab, are completed, they can be dropped off in person. Available pick up and drop off hours are on bigskyrelief.org.
Completed tests can also be can be placed in a drop box outside the office.
LetsGetChecked picks up the completed test kits a few times each day from the chamber of commerce office and brings them to its mobile lab parked in the Big Sky Water and Sewer District parking lot on Little Coyote Road.
“Especially in some remote locations, it’s hard to get rapid turnaround time on these kinds of tests for COVID because they have to be then packaged up and shipped out to some central reference lab somewhere else in the country,” Countryman said. “And the idea here is that we can drive the lab to the community and that way we can provide a rapid turnaround time.”
People can check their results on LetsGetChecked’s app or website.
The results are also reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which passes them on to the relevant local health department, Countryman said.
The testing program is for those who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms.
“With COVID, one of the biggest challenges you have is how infectious this disease can be especially because you may be asymptomatic,” Countryman said. “The sooner you know if you’re positive, the faster you can respond, isolate and prevent yourself from infecting others.”
Bozeman Health has hired contact tracers to alert the close contacts of those who test positive so as not to strain the already limited capacity of the Gallatin and Madison county health departments.
Big Sky Relief, a nonprofit set up to respond to the pandemic, raised $4.5 million for the surveillance testing program. Donations came from the town’s resort tax, local businesses and philanthropic organizations such as the Yellowstone Club, Spanish Peaks and Moonlight Basin community foundations.
“We’re encouraging you to participate in this program so that we can limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep our community safe, healthy and open for business,” said Daniel Bierschwale, executive director of the Big Sky Resort Area District, in a recent video for Big Sky Relief promoting the program.
The test results for the tests paid for with money from the town’s resort tax will be available on Big Sky Relief’s website beginning Tuesday, Bierschwale said. The tests paid for by private groups will only be available in aggregate through local and state public health agencies.
In the program’s first week, which began Dec. 7, the resort tax provided money for 1,000 tests and distributed 600.
“We expect to see more demand as the program continues,” Bierschwale said on Monday. “Today was a very, very busy day and we suspect by next week we’ll have more demand for tests than we have supply.”
LetsGetChecked plans to be testing in Big Sky until April when the ski season ends.
Big Sky’s surveillance testing initiative comes as Gallatin County and Montana are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases.
In Gallatin County, the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 54 on Monday. The county had 269 active cases with eight hospitalizations. A total of 8,581 residents had recovered from the virus and 30 had died.
Statewide, there were 8,003 active cases on Monday with 253 hospitalizations. The state recorded 68,440 recoveries and 881 deaths from the disease.
