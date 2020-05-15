The Arts Council of Big Sky announced Friday that it would cancel its 2020 concert series Music in the Mountains and the annual Big Sky 4th of July celebration, according to a news release from the organization.
"We feel this is the best situation for the health of our local community, as well as for the artists, crew and audience," said Brian Hurlbut, the executive director of the Arts Council of Big Sky. "Hopefully next summer we'll return with an equally exciting lineup and be able to present another award-winning series."
This summer's Music in the Mountains free series was scheduled to take place on Thursday nights between June 25 and September 3. Past concert series have featured both regional acts and larger touring acts.
Also canceled is the annual Big Sky classical music festival and a performance by Montana Shakespeare in the Parks.
"It's just too hard to plan without knowing when things will open up, and we feel that large crowds won't be gathering anytime soon," Hurlbut said. "We know the community will miss the concerts, but we feel that this is absolutely the right decision."
According to the release, the Arts Council is still planning on holding the Mountainfilm event in September and will continue with a variety of free programs like online painting workshops and drawing classes.
