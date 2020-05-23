About a dozen Girl Scouts wearing masks took turns passing out Thin Mints, Samoas, and their newest cookies, Lemon-Ups, from a bright pink booth off Huffine Lane on Saturday.
The scouts are one of two Belgrade troops selling cookies at a drive-through booth from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday so customers can safely buy the treats from their cars.
Christiana Weiss, the leader of Belgrade Troop #3711, has been with her troop of second graders for three years. She said her Scouts haven’t seen one another in person since March, when cookie season was postponed due to the novel coronavirus.
“They’re like sisters who’ve been separated,” Weiss said. “It’s really good to be back in person.”
Back in March, the troop was ready to sell the nearly 3,000 boxes of cookies they’d ordered, but grocery stores weren’t comfortable with the scouts selling cookies at storefronts, Weiss said.
“We were scrambling to figure out what to do with our booth cookies,” Weiss said. “We didn’t have the resources to sell them.”
Weiss came up with a plan. She helped her scouts set up a no-contact drive-through booth on a vacant lot she owns at 8254 Huffine Lane.
Customers can park alongside the booth and let a masked scout hand them their order.
Each box of cookies is $4, except for specialty cookies. Gluten-free Toffee Tastics and S’mores are $5 per box.
Weiss said her troop sold 215 boxes on Saturday and hopes to sell 200 more on Sunday. Customers bought in bulk — one person bought 15 boxes.
Many cookies have been donated to health care workers and veterans. Last year, the troop donated around 150 boxes to veterans.
Weiss said if the drive-through booth is successful, she’ll let more troops use it. On Saturday, she invited another Belgrade troop to sell cookies at the booth.
“All the troops are struggling to get rid of the cookies they ordered,” she said.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.