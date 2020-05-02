A Belgrade truck manufacturing company has paused its regular operations to build portable, refrigerated morgue trailers to help fill the need on an international scale.
According to an April news release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency asked Acela Truck Company in Belgrade to manufacture up to 200 “disaster portable morgue units” for agencies across the nation and in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company normally manufactures fire and rescue trucks.
“We feel a strong sense of duty to do what we can to help ease the extraordinary stresses on our partner agencies, the caregivers and the families impacted by COVID-19,” said Acela president David Ronsen in the news release. “We also feel fortunate to have the experience, engineering and production capabilities to rapidly manufacture these units and are very proud to help bring some relief.”
The company has implemented an “aggressive cleaning and disinfecting program” at its campus, which is operating seven days a week, 10 hours a day and is hiring up to 20 new employees to manufacture the units.
Ronsen stated in the release that Acela got the new production line up and running in less than three days.
The company did not return a request for comment this week.
As the death toll rises in virus hotspots like New York City, hospital morgues have quickly and repeatedly hit capacity. Many hospitals have begun storing bodies in refrigerated semi trucks as reported by TIME magazine. It’s unclear if the virus can be transmitted from a corpse and, if it can, how long after death the body is contagious.
Trailers, like the ones Acela designed and is manufacturing, are intended to safely hold bodies, generators and industry standard equipment without the challenges of the repurposed refrigerated trucks. According to the news release, the trailers all have low-entry floors and ramp systems.
