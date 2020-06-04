Hot springs near Bozeman are adding new sanitation measures to protect guests and employees as they reopen.
Bozeman Hot Springs and Chico Hot Springs Resort reopened their pools June 1, though Chico Hot Springs is only allowing hotel guests to soak. Norris Hot Springs has tentative plans to reopen its pool June 12.
“We’re just grateful to be back in action,” said Shelby Pippin, assistant manager at Bozeman Hot Springs. “All of our employees are very positive right now. Everyone has an extra pep in their step.”
To enforce social distancing guidelines, employees at Bozeman Hot Springs are limiting the number of guests allowed to soak to 70% capacity, Pippin said. Staff also raised pool admission prices for non-members to $17 per adult on weekdays and $21 on weekends. Weekend prices almost doubled, she said.
By raising prices, pool staff hope to encourage pool membership while limiting the number of guests, especially tourists traveling from other places, Pippin said.
Staff are offering those who paid in full for gym or pool memberships 77 extra days to compensate for the days pool and gym facilities closed, according to the Bozeman Hot Springs Facebook page.
“We want to be great with the public, but at the same time, we also want to be exclusive with our members,” Pippin said.
Employees are cleaning pools thoroughly and using an electric antibacterial fogger to disinfect the air every night, according to a letter from owners Tom and Robyn Duffy. Customers can use free, unlimited towels, and hand sanitizer stations have been set up throughout the building.
Employees are also required to wear masks, and supervisors are doing health and wellness checks on employees.
Pippin said live shows will be postponed until further notice. Bozeman Hot Springs has been posting live stream performances from local artists on their Facebook page since April in lieu of the shutdown.
Pools at Chico Hot Springs Resort and Day Spa are open to hotel guests only to limit the number of people soaking, according to its website. There is still no date indicating when pools will reopen to the general public, and all live events have been postponed until further notice.
The Poolside Grille is closed, with no opening date yet established. The Saloon is open though bar stools have been removed and tables have been spaced. The gift shop is opening Thursday.
The Norris Hot Springs pool is tentatively scheduled to reopen June 12, after changes to the pool and surrounding area are completed, said owner Holly Heinzmann.
On Mondays and Tuesdays it will be closed, and private parties of 10 people or fewer can reserve the pool Wednesdays through Thursdays. Customers will be able to make these reservations online, once the link is added to the Norris Hot Springs website, Heinzmann said.
The pool will be open to the general public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays through Sundays.
Staff will permit no more than 50 people to soak in the pool at once, as per Gov. Bullock’s phase two reopening guidelines, Heinzmann said. But she feels confident crowd sizes will naturally self-limit, as more tourists and fewer locals typically visit the hot springs in the summer months.
Heinzmann said before the reopening, staff want to finish adding sinks for hand washing. They also want to finish making arrangements for social distancing in dressing rooms and all other public areas.
“We want all these improvements to have been completed before we reopen, in order to protect our customers,” she said.
After the reopening, staff will wear masks, replace menus with menu signs and sanitize baskets, doorknobs and bathrooms hourly. In order to limit crowd sizes, live shows will also be postponed until Bullock’s orders change, Heinzmann said.
People will be able to camp at The Island of Norris Campground Norris Hot Springs starting June 8.
Staff will sanitize camp baths and other public areas at the campground hourly, Heinzmann said.
