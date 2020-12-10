Gov. Steve Bullock and a Trump administration official offered a piece of optimism on the state of the pandemic in Montana, but emphasized that now is not the time to “spike the football.”
Case counts in Montana are on the decline recently and a vaccine is on the horizon. But Bullock and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams tempered their outlooks during a press conference Thursday.
Pointing to new restrictions announced in late November, including a statewide mask requirement, Bullock said the state’s positivity rate has declined. Case rates are on the decline as well, including in Gallatin County.
“We can’t let our guard down now, not now, and not in the coming months as we inch closer to reaching that light at the end of what is a long tunnel,” Bullock said. “We are at a crossroads in how we choose to manage this virus through to the widespread administration of vaccines. We can work vigilantly to continue the trend of decreasing numbers of new positive cases …. The alternate path is to certainly let our guard down. Doing so would cause more death. It would cause more harm.”
Adams, who is in Montana to visit the Fort Peck Reservation to open a testing site, cited Montana’s positive case rate, which Bullock said dropped from around 20% to 14%, as evidence that mitigation measures, like wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing, are effective.
“We know statistically that your efforts are working to slow the spread,” Adams said.
Adams and Bullock both hailed the arrival of vaccines as an encouraging sign.
Several thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine — which cleared another hurdle late Thursday — will soon arrive in Montana and will be headed to the state’s major hospitals, Bullock said.
The state also anticipates receiving doses of vaccines from other companies once they are approved for use by the FDA, Bullock said.
Adams emphasized that though speedy, the vaccination process did not cut any “safety corners.” The vaccine will help return things to some level of normalcy, but Adams said it won’t be a silver bullet. Adams said he expects mitigation efforts will need to be in place through mid-2021.
The current surge is different from previous ones in that an imminent vaccine brings some hope, Adams said, but it is also different because it is nationwide.
During earlier surges, resources could be siphoned off to help struggling areas, Adams said.
“We can’t do that during this surge because everyone is being hit all at once,” Adams said.
In Gallatin County, the end of Montana State University’s fall semester has come with a drop in tests done and positive cases, county health officer Matt Kelley said during a Gallatin City-County Health Board meeting Thursday.
Gallatin County reported 57 new cases Thursday, with a seven-day average of 82 new cases a day. The department also announced that the deaths of five men in November were attributed to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 30.
The county’s positivity rate also dropped recently, though Kelley said it is still over 10%, a sign that there is still uncontrolled spread of the virus in the county. Though increased staff has helped their contact tracing team, Kelley said the number of cases is still straining the tracing efforts.
People in their 20s are still the driving force of case counts, Kelley said.
With Christmas in two weeks, Kelley recommended people avoid large gatherings, particularly intergenerational ones with members of different households. He also said his department is beginning to plan for widespread vaccine distribution, but emphasized it won’t happen quickly.
“We’ve got some hope here this vaccine brings hope its going to be complicated its not going to be fast,” Kelley said.
