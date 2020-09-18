Park County is hosting two surveillance testing events for the coronavirus this weekend as the state works to expand testing after backlogs earlier this summer.
Those without COVID-19 symptoms will be able to receive a free test in the Livingston and Gardiner high school parking lots from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to be tested.
“The surveillance testing has been very reassuring to people,” said health officer Dr. Laurel Desnick. “We feel it gives us a good sense of what’s happening in our community.”
Park County has also been periodically testing workers in the tourism industry, such as fishing guides, grocery cashiers and restaurant workers, to track the virus’ spread.
“We did this because we thought when this all started, tourism would be the vector,” Desnick said.
The county health department is now planning to shift its focus from surveillance testing of tourism-related workers to long-term care facilities, which have been the site of outbreaks elsewhere, and to schools, which recently reopened and have been connected to a few COVID-19 cases.
“The recent cases have cropped up throughout the county,” Desnick said. “All of the clusters in the county so far have included people living in the same house or coworkers. It’s family and friends, not tourists.”
Park County previously held surveillance testing events in Gardiner and Livingston in June, July and August.
The July event was less successful than hoped for due to a national testing shortage, Desnick said. It took about four weeks for the health department to receive results from the tests conducted at the event.
Because of the challenges of getting timely test results, Montana halted surveillance testing. The state also ceased sending tests to Quest Diagnostics, a private lab, and began using Mako Medical, another private lab, and Montana State University to process tests.
Gov. Steve Bullock said in a press call on Wednesday that Montana’s testing capacity is returning to — but has not quite reached — the level it was earlier in the summer. With the additional capacity, the state is resuming surveillance testing.
Some places that conducted surveillance testing earlier this summer don’t plan to do more.
In West Yellowstone, Community Health Partners, which runs the town’s lone medical clinic, conducted some surveillance testing in June but doesn’t have similar events planned, said Buck Taylor, director of community development and administration.
CHP never received results from the June testing of those who work in the tourism industry.
“It was frustrating because CHP was the testing agent on behalf of the state,” Taylor said. “When the results did not come back, even though it was through no fault of CHP, we were the local entity involved with the testing so it did not look good for us.”
In Big Sky, Bozeman Health, which runs the town’s hospital, doesn’t plan to host additional surveillance testing events.
Bozeman Health held a testing event in Big Sky in July, but when it took more than a month for some results to come back, the results were of limited value in slowing the spread of the virus.
Chief physician officer Dr. Mark Williams said future Big Sky events are possible if “Bozeman Health gains assurances as to adequate testing kits and supplies.”
Big Sky Relief, a group working on the town’s COVID-19 response, is working with the state and It Starts With Me, a national health care company, on creating a surveillance testing program for the winter tourism season.
In the next few months, Bozeman Health plans to host its first surveillance testing event in Bozeman.
