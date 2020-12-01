As the ski season begins, a group of local organizations is partnering with a private health company to offer free coronavirus testing in Big Sky.
Big Sky Relief, a nonprofit set up to respond to the pandemic, has hired LetsGetChecked to offer nasal swab kits to those who live or work in Big Sky beginning Saturday and running through April.
LetsGetChecked is also assembling a mobile laboratory in the Big Sky Water and Sewer District’s parking lot that can process 1,150 tests daily and that will return results within 24 hours, said Daniel Bierschwale, who is involved with Big Sky Relief.
Bozeman Health is helping with the program by hiring contact tracers to alert the close contacts of those who test positive.
Big Sky Relief has raised the $4.5 million required to run the surveillance testing program.
Half the money — $2.25 million — is coming from businesses in Big Sky, some of which are asking their employees to use the testing program.
Philanthropic organizations, such as the community foundations for the Yellowstone Club, Spanish Peaks and Moonlight Basin, have contributed about $1.25 million to the program.
The Big Sky Resource Area District, which distributes money from the town’s sales tax, has pledged $750,000 and Visit Big Sky, a division of the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, has donated $250,000 from federal coronavirus relief money it received.
The surveillance testing program is an effort to keep businesses operating through the winter tourism season.
“We wanted to find a way to keep the mountain open and the community safe,” Bierschwale said.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said the surveillance testing program is promising because it will add to the county’s testing capacity, which has been strained for weeks.
“I’ve been encouraged by the fact that it’s being done in a way that connects to the public system and adds to our capacity rather than detracts from it or creates challenges for our existing system,” he said.
Some previous attempts at surveillance testing in Big Sky saw limited success.
In July, Bozeman Health piloted a surveillance testing program in Big Sky, but, due to a nationwide laboratory backlog, it took weeks for some people to get results, making them of little value.
“That effort was effective on the day tests were administered, but we learned the results have to come back in a timely way and we need contact tracers for them to be useful,” Bierschwale said. “So we realized that it was critical to add capacity to the Montana testing system.”
Also in July, Suffolk Construction conducted voluntary testing of workers at the $400 million Montage Big Sky, a luxury hotel in the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club. About 116 workers tested positive for the virus.
At the time, Kelley, the health officer, said there had been delays in reporting the test results from the Suffolk Construction workers to the health department, which made it difficult to track and respond to new COVID-19 cases.
For the upcoming surveillance testing program, Big Sky Relief, LetsGetChecked and Bozeman Health are working closely with Madison and Gallatin county health officials to ensure their results are reported to state and local authorities quickly and accurately.
“In general, they’ve been very communicative,” Kelley said.
The testing system in Montana and Gallatin County has been strained for much of the pandemic. The rate of tests coming back positive has been above 10% for weeks, indicating that more testing is needed to avoid missing a significant number of cases.
Surveillance testing programs can help detect more COVID-19 cases and, in turn, bring down the positivity rate, but state and local officials have had difficulty adding the staff and the laboratory capacity required to implement these programs.
“The best tool we have to limit the spread is testing,” Bierschwale said. “That’s why it’s important that the Big Sky initiative is supplemental to the overall system.”
