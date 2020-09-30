As coronavirus cases rise throughout Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock Wednesday expressed concern about the strain on hospitals and how seriously people are taking the pandemic. But he is still not increasing pandemic-related restrictions.
The state reported 348 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, which set a new daily record. There are 3,635 active cases statewide and have been 13,071 cases total.
Before Sept. 16, Montana’s single day new case record was 208. Since Sept. 16, that total has been surpassed 11 times. During a press conference Wednesday, Bullock said six counties, including Gallatin County, were responsible for 65% of the state’s new reported cases last week. The increase in cases could lead to hospitals reaching capacity and not being able to adequately care for patients.
“We can reduce the stress on our hospitals,” Bullock said, if guidelines are followed.
Bullock once again urged people to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands frequently and avoid large groups. He also said he would not put new restrictions in place. Bullock instead believes transmission of the virus can be controlled if people follow the recommendations of health experts.
Montana has remained in phase two of Bullock’s reopening plan since May, meaning restaurants can run at 75% capacity and indoor group sizes should be limited to 50 people or fewer.
In Gallatin County, there were 36 new cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday, bringing the county’s active case total to 150. There are now five active hospitalizations.
“Many Montanans are taking this seriously,” Bullock said. “Yet in some ways, there’s also Montanans acting as if this virus no longer exists.”
Mark Williams, Bozeman Health chief physician officer, said frontline health care workers “feel a degree of helplessness” because some people aren’t following guidelines. There’s a concern that increasing cases means more nurses and doctors could contract the virus and be forced to take time off work, which would further limit resources.
Williams emphasized following guidelines isn’t political and likened it to driving on the right side of the road — something people do to protect themselves and others.
Shelly Harkins, chief medical officer of St. Peter’s Health in Helena, said it will likely take a few weeks for the number of hospitalizations to follow the recent rise in cases. She said there’s “no question” precautions like wearing a mask and keeping physical distance work.
With flu and cold season arriving, Harkins said Montanans need to “re-flatten the curve.”
“It’s as if we are going into halftime, and we lost the lead,” Harkins said.
Bullock, a Democrat, said there’s no metrics or threshold to return to phase one of his reopening plan. He’s also in the middle of running for Senate against incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines.
“From the beginning we said we’ll manage this from a public health perspective and an economic perspective and not let the politics get into it,” Bullock said. “… This virus doesn’t care about politics.”
Bullock again said he’s not interested in more restrictive measures or more enforcement of mandates through fines. When asked how to better get his message across, he referred to a program in Gallatin County where businesses hand out rewards to mask-wearers.
People who are symptomatic, close contacts of people who contract COVID-19 and congregate settings like senior living centers remain priorities for testing. Though Bullock said the state isn’t back to having enough capacity for testing events, he said asymptomatic tests are available in targeted areas and congregate care centers.
The advice Bullock gave Wednesday was similar to what he has repeated since the spring when the pandemic reached Montana seven months ago.
“We know what we have to do,” Bullock said. “We just have to do it.”
