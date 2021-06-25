The COVID-19 vaccination rate in the county has stagnated, and Gallatin County public health officials are struggling to get more people vaccinated — especially young adults and children.
But months later, the vaccination rate has all but stalled. Over the past month, the total percent of individuals eligible to receive a first dose in the county has increased by about 3%.
The state has followed a federal goal, set by President Joe Biden at the beginning of May, to get 70% of adults to receive at least one dose of the vaccination.
“This is an aspirational goal and it helps drive progress in a short period of time,” said Lori Christenson, Gallatin County’s public health officer. “It really does take a huge collective effort.”
Vaccine rates have lagged, in part, because Montanans aren’t perceiving COVID-19 as a threat anymore, said Jim Murphy, co-administrator of the Public Health and Safety Division within the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“If (COVID-19) case counts started to climb, or if we saw a variant that caused more concern, we’d see a renewed interest in vaccinations,” he said. “But as numbers are at a low point and continue to decline in the summer, that causes people to lose motivation as well.”
About 61% of Gallatin County’s eligible population, which is everyone 12 and older, has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s most recently available data. About 54% of the county’s eligible population has been fully immunized as of Friday, according to state data.
Gallatin County ranks fifth in the state for highest percent of eligible Montanans fully vaccinated, behind Missoula, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow and Lewis and Clark counties. Overall, 54% of Montanans have been fully immunized.
But when broken down by age, Gallatin County shows disparities in the vaccination rate.
The younger population of those eligible to receive vaccines — ages 12 to 39 — are consistently seeing lower rates of vaccine uptake.
More than 70% of people aged 60 and older in the county have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and people aged 70 to 80 and older are more than 89% vaccinated.
“That’s life-saving work and we should celebrate that,” Christenson said during a Friday press conference. “But I’ll also say we have work to do in the age demographics 50 and younger, particularly our youngest groups.”
Ages 30 to 50 are still in the low 60% range for receiving one does of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among those 12 to 17, only 32% have received at least one dose, while 51% of 18- to 29-year-olds have.
“The reality is that younger adults may have felt COVID-19 wasn’t something that immediately impacted them, and weren’t as eager to get vaccinated,” Christenson said.
Young adults are also more likely to work odd hours or multiple jobs that may prevent them from getting vaccinated during normal clinic hours.
Young adults and children are critical to getting the pandemic under control, Christenson said. The health department, Bozeman Health and the Montana State University have tried to target the younger population with concerted vaccine efforts.
MSU has sent out mailers to its 16,000-plus student body, encouraging students to get vaccinated — wherever they are for the summer-before they return to school, said university spokesperson Michael Becker.
Students who stay on campus during the summer can receive a gift card to Town Pump with proof of a vaccination, and vaccinations are still offered on campus.
Still, vaccines there have slowed, Becker said.
“In June, we were seeing about 30 (vaccine doses) administered per week,” he said. “So it’s steady. It’s not zero, which is a good thing.”
Overall, the campus has administered about 4,600 doses, he said.
Bozeman Health is also trying to reach a younger population and people in rural areas of the county, with its mobile clinic offering vaccines in various places around the count and on the weekend and evenings. Still, there’s a sharp decline in demand.
“We are seeing a typical daily average vaccine administration at about 80 for both first and second doses combined, which is significantly lower from April and May, which at its height was around 700 per day,” said Kallie Kujawa, Bozeman Health’s COVID-19 incident command lead.
The county has also tried to reach younger age groups by offering convenience though mobile vaccination clinics throughout Gallatin County and by offering incentives. Butte is offering a cash prize for vaccines and in Big Sky someone could win a ski pass to Big Sky Resort.
In Park County, the health department will come to house parties and gatherings upon request to vaccinate groups of five or more, and even show up with coffee, pastries or pizza, said health officer Laurel Desnick.
“I hope it works,” she said. “We’re also raffling off Red Ants Pants tickets.”
While both populations may not feel the effects of the disease as seriously as older groups, increasing the vaccination rate among children, teens and young helps help reach that 70% benchmark.
“If we continue to be unvaccinated, variants will continue to evolve. But if we can really get people vaccinated we can cut down on the opportunity for the virus to mutate,” Henyon said.
There had been 50 cases of coronavirus variant infections reported in Gallatin County as of June 24, according to DPHHS.
Montana has also reported 300 confirmed breakthrough cases, where a person fully vaccinated got COVID-19. those cases included 31 hospitalizations and five deaths. An analysis of 68 cases showed that 90% were variants of concern or interest, according to DPHHS.
Data has also shown that unvaccinated people are driving COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the state, Murphy, with DPHHS, said.
“In the last 6 weeks, 96% of those hospitalized were not fully vaccinated,” Murphy said. “We saw a similar trend when we looked at deaths that occurred in the last few weeks.”
Of those who have died from COVID-19 in recent weeks, “94% were not fully vaccinated,” he said.
“We’re seeing a dramatic difference between vaccinated groups and unvaccinated groups,” Murphy said.
Bekki Wehner, head of the DPHHS Communicable Disease Control and Emergency Preparedness Bureau, said overall children’s vaccination rates are low within the state — at about 21% — for many reasons. But vaccine accessibility has been tough in rural areas of the state.
“Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for that age group (12 to 17), and it also happens to be the vaccine that’s hardest to store and handle,” Wehner said.
The Pfizer vaccine must be kept in ultra-cold freezers — which not all rural health departments have access to.
Children aged 12 to 17 have only been eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine since mid-May, leaving health officials to play catch up.
But it seems there is more vaccine hesitancy among parents with teens and children, said Dr. Pepper Henyon, a pediatrician with Bozeman Health.
“With any new vaccine, parents question if it’s safe,” she said.
She’s fielded questions about COVID-19 affecting puberty or fertility, whether it’s been tested enough to ensure its safe on children and questions about long-term effects of a vaccine.
As with adults, the overwhelming evidence is that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective for children, she said.
“As we think about side effects and vaccine hesitancy in this discussion we have to be talking about what COVID looks like for kids,” she said.
It’s less frequent than adults, but children can still develop severe illness from COVID-19, be hospitalized or die. And the long term effects of COVID-19 in children are still unknown, Henyon said.
“COVID-19 is one of top 10 causes of death for children in the U.S. and we have the ability to prevent that,” she said. “That’s a really important thing for our families to know.”
Although health officials want to see a summer push for vaccines ahead of the fall, Henyon said that time is a useful tool to combat hesitancy.
”I’ve seen historically with a new vaccine there’s more hesitancy and then as we continue to use it and people realize that it’s very safe, it’s a much easier time educating folks and having them feel like it is the right thing for their child,” Henyon said.
It’s also possible that parents won’t feel a sense of urgency to vaccinate children until the next school year, Murphy said.
“A fully vaccinated kid wouldn’t have to be quarantined,” Murphy said, if the child was a close contact. “As parents prep for a new school year, some parents will reconsider (vaccinating) if they can keep their kid in school. Everyone benefits from that.”
