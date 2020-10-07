As Montana hit yet another coronavirus record on Wednesday, Gov. Steve Bullock declined to impose new statewide restrictions and instead deferred to counties and tribal nations to implement their own rules to limit the virus’ spread.
The state reported 733 new cases on Wednesday — a dramatic increase over the previous record of 504, which was set Tuesday.
About a third of the COVID-19 cases that Montana has had since the pandemic began are now active. To date, 10,518 residents have recovered from the disease and 193 have died.
Much of the state’s reported increase on Wednesday came from Missoula County, where the Department of Public Health and Human Services recorded 211 new cases on Wednesday. However, the Missoula City-County Health Department said it had already reported 168 of those cases and the state was merely reconciling its data with the local data.
About 31% — or 800 — of the new cases in the last week stemmed from Yellowstone and Flathead counties, which Bullock said meant that statewide restrictions aren’t needed but that those two counties must take action to reduce the infection rate.
“It doesn’t make — to me — much sense to do statewide (restrictions) when we know where a lot of the problems and challenges are,” Bullock said.
He applauded Yellowstone County officials for announcing on Monday that they would enact new rules if the infection rate continues to rise. He also called on Flathead County to consider similar action.
“If the leaders in Flathead County aren’t discussing additional steps that they should be considering, they’re not serving their communities as well as they could,” Bullock said.
The recent surge in cases has strained some hospitals. Several have been at or near capacity and a few have had to divert patients to other facilities, said Jim Murphy, chief of the state’s communicable disease control and prevention bureau. He cautioned that if cases continue to increase, hospitals may not be able to care for non-COVID-19 patients.
“With increased case counts, we are expecting increased hospitalizations over the next two weeks,” Murphy said. “Unfortunately, with increased cases and increased hospitalizations, we also expect increases in deaths to occur.”
Beginning Thursday, the state will release daily updates on hospital capacity, including the number of available beds, ICU beds and ventilators.
Bozeman Health officials said, for now, they are not worried about the health care system’s capacity.
There is no single reason for the state’s spike in cases.
Bullock attributed some of the increase to congregate settings like schools, correctional facilities and long-term care centers and some to large events where attendees didn’t wear masks or practice social distancing.
“If we keep trying to return to the way things were before COVID-19 too soon, we delay our actual return to that old normal. Pandemics don’t go away on their own,” Bullock said. “And they also don’t spread on their own, either. It’s our actions as Montanans that have brought our total case count to over 16,000 and to nearly 200 deaths. It’s our actions as Montanans that have stressed our hospitals’ resources. And it’s our actions as Montanans that can flatten the curve.”
Gallatin County has contributed significantly to the recent statewide increase in cases.
The health department announced 46 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 248. There were also 10 active hospitalizations.
The seven-day rolling average of Gallatin County cases reached 42 on Wednesday, indicating the current surge is larger than the two previous waves, which occurred in March and from June through July.
“The really concerning thing is we are getting significant cases from everywhere in the county and from a variety of settings,” Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley said. “We’re really getting it from all directions. Almost anywhere you go at this point, you are at risk of coming into contact with the virus.”
He said he does not plan to recommend the Gallatin City-County Board of Health implement new restrictions but instead called on residents to follow the existing rules, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
The health department has been sending warning letters to businesses that don’t comply with existing rules. However, Kelley said after a recent round of letters went out, protesters showed up to the health department and staff received threatening letters.
“It’s not realistic to think local health departments and boards can get this under control without the support of business leaders, faith leaders and elected officials at all levels and of all stripes,” he said.
