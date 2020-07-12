It begins with a phone call.
When the Gallatin City-County Health Department receives the name of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, a nurse, like Will Gavin, calls them.
The call is the first step of contact tracing, the main tool health departments have to locate those with COVID-19 and slow the spread of the virus.
As Montana reopens, the health department is experiencing some resistance to its investigative work and contact tracing is becoming more challenging, but state and local officials say they have the resources they need to continue tracking the virus.
“Contact tracing is the only tool we have right now, so we feel we need to keep doing it and doing the best we can,” said Cindi Spinelli, communicable disease and immunization program manager for the health department. “If we can at least identify patterns or places where we see continuous cases, we can educate people on how to operate safely. But it’s hard and it’s not perfect, and if it worked really well, we wouldn’t have COVID cases.”
Once Gavin, a communicable disease nurse, reaches a person who has tested positive, he asks a series of questions based on a form from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He determines when their symptoms started. He then asks the person to recall the two days before their symptoms began. He eventually requests they identify those with whom they have been in close contact — closer than 6 feet for at least 15 minutes — beginning 48 hours before they first experienced symptoms.
If a person doesn’t have symptoms, the health department uses two days before they were tested as the starting point for identifying close contacts.
Gavin, or another health department worker, then reaches out to the person’s close contacts to alert them to their possible exposure to the virus. For close contacts outside the county, the health department contacts the state, which passes the information to the correct jurisdiction.
Close contacts must then be tested for COVID-19 and remain at home for 14 days from their last exposure to the virus.
It’s a race against time to notify everyone as quickly as possible to limit others’ exposure, which is why health department employees are working seven days a week and often completing long shifts.
Contact tracing is dependent on the cooperation of those who have tested positive and their close contacts. If people are unwilling to share information with the health department, the investigation stalls and people who may have COVID-19 could be spreading it unknowingly.
There have been times when Gavin has called people multiple times, left voicemails and reached out via text but still not heard back. In these instances, the health department can contact the state, which can use a law enforcement database to find additional contact information.
“It’s critical that people get out of circulation in the population quickly, but there is only so much we can do,” Gavin said. “We don’t have the staff to go pound on doors.”
In recent weeks, the health department has begun seeing some resistance to its inquiries. Some people don’t want their close contacts to have to quarantine for two weeks because it’s a significant inconvenience and could affect their employment. Others are skeptical of the department’s work, which is why nurses like Gavin emphasize trust and confidentiality.
“Sometimes people are really unwilling to cooperate and view us as a hostile entity,” Gavin said. “We are not the bad guys. We are absolutely dedicated to keeping Gallatin County safe.”
With Montana’s reopening, people are interacting more, which has made the health department’s investigations more complex.
When the state was under lockdown in March and April, people had fewer close contacts because they were largely confined to their homes. Now that businesses are open and larger gatherings are permitted, people have more close contacts. As a result, the health department is monitoring more people in quarantine than it was a few months ago.
“Right now, our goal is to keep up,” said Spinelli, the communicable disease and immunization program manager. “I see in the future where we might not be able to follow the people in quarantine as well. Previously, we’ve been trying to check in on people who are in quarantine at least once a day even if it’s just a text message. I think that might be an area where we have to scale back a little.”
Recent case investigations show that some people are exposed to the virus at large gatherings. Other cases have also been tied to travel. But there are a handful labeled as community spread, meaning the health department investigation didn’t lead to the source of the virus.
“When you have COVID and it’s so widespread, it’s like whack-a-mole,” Spinelli said. “Even if you’re putting folks in quarantine, at some point, has everyone been exposed?”
National public health experts have said contact tracing isn’t going well and more contact tracers are needed to contain the virus.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department has about 10 people assisting with contact tracing, which Spinelli said is adequate.
There are four communicable diseases nurses, like Gavin, who have long been using contact tracing to manage disease in the county. A fifth nurse was brought on to help them and other health department staff members are also supporting their work.
Even if more staff members were needed, it would be challenging to accommodate them given the health department’s size, Spinelli said. Most of the staff members focused on case investigations are working in the same office because they need to discuss cases regularly to draw connections between them. They also must be socially distanced because it’s challenging to speak on the phone while wearing a mask.
“There comes a point when you just have to stop scaling up,” Spinelli said.
As other states experience surges in COVID-19 cases, they have hired new workers, including librarians, to conduct case investigations, but Gallatin County is using only health professionals. If the department were to add a staff member, Spinelli said it would have to be the right person.
“In a big city, maybe it’s different, maybe you don’t know the person at the other end of the phone. But oftentimes, Bozeman and Gallatin County are such small places, that it’s not too many links down the chain where you actually know someone,” she said. “… And with something like this where we can’t offer a great solution like a vaccine or a treatment, having that connection is important.”
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can help local health departments with case investigations, said Jim Murphy, chief of the communicable disease control and prevention bureau.
The state has trained the National Guard to assist with contact tracing and has made members available to any health department. Big Horn County, which recently experienced a surge in cases, is the only place that has asked for state support, Murphy said.
DPHHS will work to fill future requests with National Guard members, volunteers or staff from nearby health departments that have the capacity.
To ensure Montana is prepared for outbreaks, Murphy said, DPHHS has surveyed every health department in the state on their surge plans and helped them improve the plans, if necessary.
“Despite the recent uptick in cases, our volumes are still much lower than other states, but there are definitely pockets in Montana that are stressed by this event,” he said. “Fortunately, most have plans where they can bring on extra resources to meet those needs, but it is something we constantly assess.”
Cases in Montana will likely continue to increase due, in part, to the state’s reopening and the ongoing expansion of testing.
“As we do more testing, we generally identify more positive cases, so our staff has to respond to more positive cases and work with more local health departments,” Murphy said.
State and local officials plan to continue working to isolate those with the disease as quickly as possible to prevent a single case from ballooning into several, sickening more people and stretching resources.
“Contact tracing, isolation and quarantine are the best tools that we have right now to respond to this,” Murphy said. “We do not have a vaccine. We do not have a pill you can take to prevent infection. We will continue to use these tools for as long as we need to.”
