When Willow Creek School reopened three weeks ago, superintendent and principal Bonnie Lower believed it would be advantageous for students.
They’d have closure of finishing the school year in person and learn safety measures to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
“We told them, ‘Hey, in order to open, these are the things we have to do to keep things safe.’ And they were all on board,” Lower said. “It took everybody being on the same page.”
Now that Willow Creek has three weeks of experience operating with pandemic-related safety measures, students are more prepared for the fall if similar procedures are in place then. Willow Creek is one of four schools in Gallatin County that reopened while the five-student Cooke City School was the only to open in Park County. None opened in Madison County.
A directive from Gov. Steve Bullock ordered schools to close March 16 and Willow Creek reopened May 7, the first day it could. While most school districts chose to remain closed the rest of the year, the ones that had students return may have had a taste of the future.
“If the social distancing was relaxed a little bit, that would be ideal in a school,” Lower said, “but if it’s not, and we still have to do the distancing and we still have to do all the things we’re doing right now, we know we can do it.”
Willow Creek teachers have worn masks. Bell schedules were rearranged to allow more space in hallways. Extra hand sanitizer was put in every classroom. About 40 of the school’s 56 students have attended daily since reopening.
In addition to pool noodles teachers carry to represent 6 feet, each student has a hula hoop they can sit in at their desk, which Lower called “their work bubble.” They have plastic bags with supplies for themselves to avoid sharing and carry the hula hoop through halls to avoid touching anything else.
At recess, students stay inside circles painted onto the ground 6 feet apart, they run separate on the grass field and if anyone takes a ball, they’re the only one who uses it until it’s wiped down afterward.
“It’ll be second nature to these kids now,” Lower said. “They already know the drill.”
Leading up to Willow Creek reopening, Lower didn’t wrestle with the decision, instead focusing on the upsides. Since April 23, there have been three positive tests for COVID-19 in Gallatin County.
Having no confirmed cases related to reopened schools encouraged county superintendent Matthew Henry. Springhill, Cottonwood and Pass Creek, which have 14 students each, were the other three in Gallatin County to open. Since none of those three have a principal or superintendent, Henry fills that role. He observed students were glad to be back.
“I think they felt that their learning had suffered somewhat and that face-to-face instruction is better than online instruction,” Henry said. “I think maybe they may have learned it wasn’t as risky as they may have first thought and that they thought it was worth taking the risk.”
Springhill was open from May 11 to May 21. Seven students in kindergarten through fourth grade attended school on Monday and Wednesday. The other seven in fifth through eighth grade attended on Tuesday and Thursday. The in-person group met from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the school’s two teachers then met virtually online at 1 p.m. with that day’s online group.
The smaller groups allowed for physical distance. Students washed their hands often. Teachers cleaned things like doorknobs before and after class.
While the Springhill school board hasn’t discussed much about the fall, board trustee Erin O’Connor said, the school’s experience prepared it for multiple options. O’Connor is expecting a similar enrollment next year of about 15 students.
“If we’re still in a phase where 50 kids can meet, that’s great, we’ll never have an issue,” O’Connor said.
Willow Creek’s last day of school will be Friday. Lower has already told inquiring parents the school has room for new students if their previous school doesn’t open for in-person teaching.
It falls in line with Lower’s overarching approach.
“We’ll be ready. We’ll be absolutely ready,” Lower said. “We won’t miss a beat.”
