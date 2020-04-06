What happens when coronavirus turns schools into ghost towns?
Why, principals start dancing on the desks, of course.
Eric Fisher, principal at Manhattan Middle School, was the first to make a dance video of himself, cutting loose all over his empty school to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” with its catchy refrain “so just dance, dance, dance.”
What started out as Fisher’s way to inspire Manhattan students to get moving and exercising has turned into a challenge to other principals to throw down some dance moves and bring a little fun to their students stuck at home.
So far Gallatin Valley principals at Belgrade High School, Three Forks School, Anderson School and Bozeman’s Chief Joseph Middle School, plus a couple Billings principals, have dared to take up the challenge.
Proving that middle-aged guys can still shake it. More or less.
Belgrade High Principal Paul Lamb paid homage to Tom Cruise’s classic dance scene in “Risky Business.”
Donning a pair of shades, turning up the collar on his pink shirt and grabbing a candlestick for a microphone, Lamb slid into the school hallway, lip-synching to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock n Roll.” Fortunately he opted for gray shorts over tighty whities.
“It was very much out of my comfort zone,” Lamb said and laughed. “The kids want to stay connected. It’s one way to put a smile on their faces.”
In the video Lamb leaped off school stairways, boogied in empty classrooms and played drums. The final scenes show him wiping down everything with sanitary wipes.
The principal said school employees and parents had seen other principals’ videos and were messaging his wife, saying Belgrade High should do it, too. Succumbing to peer pressure, Lamb worked with his daughter Tessa and Aidan Feddes, both seniors, to put the video and choreography together.
So far thousands of people have watched it, he said. “I’m willing to make a fool of myself” if it lightens people’s moods during the virus crisis.
Jeff Elliott, Three Forks School superintendent, made a dance video to NSYNC’s “I Want You Back.”
Dealing with coronavirus is heavy stuff, Elliott said in his video. “I wanted to bring some levity to the situation.”
Brian Ayers, principal of Chief Joseph Middle School, said he was trying to avoid watching other principals’ videos.
“I didn’t want to get sucked into it,” he said. “I can’t dance.”
Feeling peer pressure from his wife and daughters, Ayers decided to have fun with it. He made a video takeoff on “Napoleon Dynamite,” wearing a blond wig and T-shirt with the message “Vote for Pedro.”
Ayers danced on tables, stairs and the gym floor to Jamiroquai’s “Canned Heat.” Within days the video had been seen by his teachers, friends he grew up with and relatives in other states. Local radio stations posted his along with other principals’ dance videos.
“Everybody knows now,” Ayers said. “There’s no hiding.”
Scott McDowell, Anderson School principal, made a video for the school’s regular Friday assembly and then capped it off with a video of him dancing around the empty school to the song “Nobody but Me” by Human Beinz. It starts in the principal’s office with him singing “No-no, no, no, no-no, no-no no.”
“It’s a little daunting to put that out there,” McDowell said. “It’s easier to embarrass yourself with kids in the gym than on the internet.”
Fisher plans to make more dance videos and already has his second video out, this time dancing all over his school to “Footloose.”
Fisher, 34, who taught physical education at Hawthorne Elementary School for 10 years and coached football and track at Bozeman High, said he always enjoyed integrating dance into school activities. On his first day as Manhattan Middle School principal, he had the kids dancing, which prompted one student to call him the dancing principal.
Reactions to the videos from parents and students have been positive, he said. Some families have even shared videos of themselves dancing at home.
“We just want to spread some joy,” Fisher said. “Everybody’s going through a lot of stress.”
