As Caden Shrauger waited outside Wednesday, he waved to blood donors entering and leaving. He even greeted some of his teachers, who he hadn’t seen in person since before spring break in March.
“It’s cool seeing all the people that are coming out to donate,” Caden said.
The ninth annual Get Poked for Caden blood drive took place Wednesday at The Commons in Bozeman, and had 100 people signed up to donate, which would set a new record for the drive. Friends of the Shraugers started the event, and Caden and his mother Pam Shrauger have been involved with organizing it for the past seven years.
Caden was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in 2012 and received 35 blood transfusions in four years. Now with his 12th birthday coming net week, Caden has been a cancer survivor for eight years.
“I know a lot of people need it,” Caden said, “so it’s cool to see them come in and help other people.”
In previous years, the Shraugers hoped to make the blood drive more festive. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the mood was more subdued Wednesday. The extra hand sanitizer, cleaning and face masks were new this year.
Still, a slideshow with a video of Caden played inside the auditorium, music played and he greeted people outside.
“I think that’s what makes our blood drive really successful is that it has a personal element to it,” Pam said. “And it’s Caden, who’s a member of our community, born right here in Bozeman 12 years ago, and people come out for it. It’s just really awesome to see.”
Montana is in a “critical blood shortage,” she added, and the Get Poked for Caden blood drive is expected to make a big difference in approaching the needed amount. The nonprofit Vitalant, the exclusive blood provider to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, collected blood at the event.
More people signed up, which could be due to a combination of fewer people traveling this summer and COVID-19 antibody tests offered to anyone who gave blood.
The blood drive, which Pam said is the biggest in Bozeman, often attracts first-time donors who she hopes return in the future.
For Caden and Pam, the humbling feeling of seeing people donate every year doesn’t fade. Even in the middle of a pandemic, they were impressed by the turnout.
“This year I’m especially just struck by how many people are willing to come out and donate their own blood to help a neighbor,” Pam said.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.