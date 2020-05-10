Blocks and blocks of Main Street stood empty. The bustle was absent and the people were too.
It was two hours before closing time, but only 9:30 p.m.
It was graduation weekend, but hardly any Montana State students roamed the streets.
It was the first Friday since bars were allowed to open, but it didn’t feel like a Friday.
Two people standing on the corner of Main and Tracy Avenue could whisper and not have trouble hearing each other. Others walked straight to their destinations without meandering aimlessly. A single food truck sat next to the sidewalk.
Following a 29-day stay-at-home order, and a closure that lasted longer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Steve Bullock let bars and restaurants open Monday if they could follow guidelines that Gallatin County adopted.
Customers aren’t allowed to stand and mingle and order from the actual bar. They’re relegated to tables separated 6 feet apart. The maximum capacity allowed is 50%. Tables and chairs are wiped down frequently.
People are cautious, knowing not following along could result not only in penalties but also a return to the stay-at-home order, a step backward.
Those who went out learned that “reopening” in the short-term doesn’t mean a return to normal but rather a recalibration of what normal means.
“It’s weird,” Corbin Surber said after leaving the Rocking R Bar shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. “There’s just not the normal kind of bar vibe going on. It’s quiet. There’s just not a lot going on.”
Surber, who works in construction, also made a quick stop Thursday at the Cannery. He knew of some regulations like having to be separated from others, but didn’t know he could only sit at a table. He’s part of the large percentage of customers learning the phase one rules firsthand.
The restrictions limit how many people bars can serve at once. Instead of one person occupying one seat at the bar, one person might be taking a table that seats four people.
Several places maxed out quick Friday night. Bacchus Pub, Bozeman Taproom and Union Hall were among that group. Around 7:43 p.m., the R Bar already had a waiting list. A host took names and phone numbers to call people back whenever tables became available.
Surber said the lack of a bar vibe is “not necessarily bad.” He and others recognize it’s part of a larger process.
“I think easing back in is probably the best thing we could do,” Surber said. “If you opened everything up and let everybody run wild, I think it would kind of be a mess.”
From April 23 until Wednesday, Gallatin County had zero new confirmed positive COVID-19 tests. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 149 total cases in the county, with three of them active. Statewide, there were 458 total cases — the second least of any state — and 20 active.
Upon entering phase one, Bullock and Gallatin County health official Matt Kelley both anticipated an increase in cases. The stay-at-home order was designed to limit the spread of the virus. While that was accomplished, risks remain.
That’s why a sign hung beneath televisions in the Eagles Club that read, in all caps, “Must be seated at a table for service.”
“It’s been a readjustment,” Bacchus Pub general manager Chris Unger said, “but it’s good because I think we need to dip our toe into the water to check it out and see what things look like moving forward.”
At 9 p.m., people waited in the Baxter Hotel lobby to enter the Bacchus. Across Willson Avenue, the Cannery attracted a crowd. One family ate at Burger Bob’s, just behind the restaurant’s “Sorry we’re open” neon sign.
More neon signs flickered in the windows of the Crystal Bar. The occasional car whirred by on Main Street, providing a soundtrack. It was tame, devoid of the buzz of a typical graduation weekend.
“Here, cases have gone down the past three weeks,” said Cade Wessel, who grew up in Montana and now goes to school in Maryland. “Why would you not open up your economy? Everyone saw tonight, there’s not that much going on anyway. I definitely think it’s OK.”
At 10:54 p.m., “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira played on the speakers at Rocking R Bar, but no one danced. The flashing lights and wiggling bodies had disappeared.
Instead of Montana State students partying on Friday and walking across stages on Saturday, everything changed. MSU began all its classes online in mid-March. The school told students not to return.
It was clear Friday night most didn’t.
Blue and yellow tables and chairs outside were left unoccupied, since the R Bar’s patio was closed. A food truck that sold $8 burgers in front of El Camino hummed, but the workers inside sat idle without much business coming their way. The people who would have snaked from bar to bar were nowhere to be found.
“It was completely different,” Kendall Chapman said. “Not as exciting as you’d think it would be. It was honestly weird.”
Chapman and Charlie Dokken spent between 30 minutes and an hour at Rocking R Bar after visiting Bar IX. Neither had been to a bar or restaurant in months. They were a little nervous before going out, partially because of unfamiliarity with the new situation.
Dokken, originally from the area, now lives in Denver. There, most things are still shut down and wearing face coverings in public is required. He described Montana’s reopening as “pretty wild,” but appreciated the phased approach. Some workers, but very few others, wore masks Friday.
“Mask-wearing culture should be a bigger issue. It should be pressed a little bit more,” Dokken said. “Maybe just some kind of face covering. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy.”
For safety reasons, groups of more than six weren’t allowed to sit together at one table. Hand sanitizer was available at entrances of several bars. Tables and chairs were moved to block off certain sections of each place.
Most people interviewed agreed that people were generally following guidelines. But occasionally, some people moseyed from table to table and toed the line of what was allowed.
“With drinking, you can’t keep social distance,” Chapman said.
Another rule is having to close by 11:30 p.m. So about 15 minutes prior was the first time a few more splashes of people trickled out onto the street at the same time. It was just a glimpse, ever so slight, closer to what a Friday night was like a few months ago. Then they went separate ways and the street fell almost silent.
By 11:31, the food truck had begun closing up. The lights flicked off inside the white trailer. A worker from the Rocking R Bar cleaned up the unused patio. Metal furniture dragging across concrete became the only noise. When the food truck’s engine turned off, it became even quieter.
By midnight, all the noise stopped. Aside from a car here or there, Main Street was still. Everything closed. Nothing would change for hours overnight, until shops and breakfast places reopened and they did it all again.
