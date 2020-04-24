The philanthropic arm of Yellowstone National Park is in financial trouble again as the coronavirus takes a bite out of its revenue.
Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit that raises money for park projects, has deferred most of its grant funding to Yellowstone for the year and has furloughed many of its employees as its bookstores and programs inside the park sit dormant because of the closure.
John Walda, the group’s interim CEO, said in an email that the furloughs and delay in grants to the park are part of a “modified operating plan” approved by the organization’s board of directors.
He declined to say how many of the group’s employees were furloughed. In January, he said the group had 65 permanent full-time equivalent employees. He said the furloughs “affect staff across the organization,” and that senior leaders were taking pay cuts.
He also didn’t say how much money and what park projects were affected by the grant funding delay. Yellowstone Forever grants typically support projects like cutthroat restoration on Yellowstone Lake and the Yellowstone Wolf Project. Walda said grants to the park would be delayed “until revenue-related functions and operations can recover.”
The trouble comes at a time when the organization was already in the middle of a financial recovery. The group, formed in 2016 in the merger of two smaller nonprofits, accrued millions in debt and spent more money than it made in its first few years. In the fiscal year ending in February 2019, it ran a budget deficit of $3.8 million, financial documents show.
The money problems led to layoffs, the departure of its CEO and a reduction in its support for the park as the group tried to right the ship. Yellowstone Forever went from giving Yellowstone $5.9 million in 2018 to $3.6 million in 2019. Yellowstone was expecting $2.8 million this year, but is now prepared to receive much less.
Cam Sholly, Yellowstone’s superintendent, said the park expects to receive between $250,000 and $350,000 from the nonprofit in April and May for expenses the park has already incurred. Anything beyond that will be limited.
Money has been tight in the park during the pandemic, too. The closure, ordered March 24, means it’s not collecting any visitor fees or fees from concession companies operating inside the park. Sholly said the park has cut its own spending plans by about $10 million.
That hurts its ability to absorb expenses normally covered by grants, which it had already been doing as Yellowstone Forever cut its support. But Sholly said the park will make it work. He said there’s enough money available to keep the lake trout removal program at Yellowstone Lake going, and that the park would find supplemental funding for the wolf project and other programs the nonprofit normally funds.
He said the pandemic’s economic fallout hit Yellowstone Forever at a bad time, when it was already financially fragile and taking steps to make itself more sustainable. Even in its tumultuous past year, the group remained an important fundraiser for several projects, including the revamp of the north entrance near Gardiner. But Sholly said a close look at the future structure of the group is needed.
Philanthropy is an important part of the park’s budget, he said, and some donors have reached out to inquire about donating to specific projects directly. He said the park is evaluating those offers.
But he also said relying on grants for big projects puts them in a precarious position. He said the park will begin looking to reconfigure the budgets for programs that are overly reliant on grant funding from Yellowstone Forever.
“We simply can’t be in a position where the success of some of our most important programs are completely predicated on philanthropy,” Sholly said. “While it’s worked over the years, this last year is a wake up call.”
