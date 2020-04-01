Thanks to the recently passed CARES Act, small businesses can apply for a loan to retain employees and pay basic operating expenses for an eight-week period, beginning April 3.
The Paycheck Protection Program, a loan funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, is intended to pay expenses like utilities and rent, as well as payroll and related costs, for businesses with 500 employees or less.
“‘Payroll’ is pretty expansive,” said Chris Stoddard, a Montana State University economics professor. “It certainly includes wages for employees, but also includes insurance premiums, it includes the income of a sole proprietor, and it includes the income of an independent contractor.”
Stoddard and her colleague Carly Urban, also an economics professor at MSU, compiled a document detailing some of the ins and outs of the program for business owners in Montana and posted it to ageconmt.com, an MSU website.
The amount of money businesses can borrow varies depending on payroll expenses but, as long as businesses keep employees on board or rehire laid-off employees and continue to pay them a comparable amount to wages before the crisis, the entire principal of the loan can be forgiven. If not, the interest on the loan will be 0.5%.
“The terms of the loan are really favorable,” Stoddard said. “The whole loan amount can be forgiven, so it makes it just like a grant.”
Also eligible to apply for the loan are independent contractors and sole proprietors, something Urban said is going to help workers in the increasingly popular gig economy.
“It definitely takes into account the fact that the economy is more complex than it used to be and we have a lot more gig workers and freelance workers,” Urban said. “That’s a huge complexity here (in the Gallatin Valley).”
Unemployment numbers in Montana have skyrocketed since mid-March, with roughly 30,000 Montanans applying for unemployment insurance payments in the past two weeks. Urban said the loan program is intended to help small businesses and, by extension, small businesses’ employees.
Both Urban and Stoddard said the loan looks to be a great tool to keep small businesses afloat — but that the money provided by the SBA might not be enough.
“The cool thing about PPP is that it is really designed to be forgiven, so it’s really like a grant, like free money for small businesses, ”Urban said. “The kicker is that it’s only $350 billion … We think the money is going to run out fast.”
The program is new, and both economists agreed that it could change in the coming days, weeks or months.
“We don’t know if this is going to be extended in any way, or if there’s going to be more benefits,” Urban said. “Things are ever-changing.”
The Paycheck Protection Program can be applied for through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or any participating FDIC insured institution, credit union or Farm Credit System institution.
