Coronavirus cases in Gallatin County rose once again last week after several weeks of declining case numbers, according to the health department’s weekly report, published Monday.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases rose to 56.9 per 100,000 residents, a 62% increase from the 35.1 cases per 100,000 reported the week of Dec. 25.
“We are seeing a bit of a rebound in numbers, but people act differently during the holidays, so we need to let this settle out and see what cases looks like in the coming weeks,” Health Officer Matt Kelley said. “There are a lot of factors that contribute to these numbers.”
Some of the increase is a result of reporting delays from the surveillance testing program in Big Sky. Even though it took some time for the Big Sky cases to appear in the health department’s database, Kelley has said the town’s testing program still conducted contact tracing in a timely manner.
Despite the uptick in cases, the turnaround time for test results last week was about one day and contact tracers were still able to begin investigating new cases within 24 hours of receiving test results.
Last week, the county’s positivity rate rose to 15.1%, more than double the 6.7% rate of the previous week and an indication more testing is needed to avoid missing a significant number of cases.
Kelley said Christmas likely affected the positivity rate.
“People might have been getting tested before holiday travel, depressing the positivity rate leading up to the holidays, and then, during the holidays, people are probably not getting tested or going to the doctor unless they are pretty seriously sick,” he said.
Hospitalizations have also climbed over the last week, hovering in the teens last week and reaching 17 on Monday.
Even so, Bozeman Health continues to report to the state Department of Public Health and Human Services that it has adequate critical care and non-critical care capacity at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center.
“They’re not too bad,” Kelley said, referring to the level of hospitalizations.
While cases are increasing countywide, local schools are seeing a drop in new cases likely due to winter break.
Montana State University added 15 cases last week, the lowest weekly total since Sept. 17. The campus has had 1,434 cases since reporting began on Aug. 1.
Gallatin County’s K-12 schools also had fewer cases than normal with 16 active cases at 12 schools on Friday.
As of Monday, the county had 389 active cases. A total of 9,154 residents have recovered from the disease and 38 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
Statewide, there was also a slight uptick in new cases last week following weeks of a decline.
The number of new cases topped 1,000 each day in mid-November and then dropped to about 500 in mid-December before climbing above 500 at the end of last week. In recent days, the daily case total has come down again, hovering around 300.
As of Monday, Montana reported 5,056 active cases with 191 hospitalizations. A total of 76,633 residents have recovered and 975 have died from the disease.
