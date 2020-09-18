Ahead of next week’s Bozeman School Board vote on a move to five days of in-person learning, district administrators caution a transition could take longer than anticipated while some parents worry over a lack of clear communication with a sudden change after only two weeks back.
During this week’s board meeting, about 15 parents provided public comment to the school board in favor of students in schools five days a week, prompting the trustees to reconsider the blended model of two days of in-person learning and three days of remote. They voted to schedule a vote on a possible transition to the cohort model, meaning 100% in-person learning.
If the board votes to move to the cohort model, Bozeman Superintendent Bob Connors said implementing it would take longer than the original two weeks he predicted this past Monday.
“It’s going to take longer than anticipated, if they do decide to go to the new model,” said Connors. “We’ll have to reschedule most of the kids again.”
He said most students, particularly sixth to 12th grades, would need to be rescheduled, some teachers may opt for remote learning when faced with a full class of students, and some families may decide to transition to 100% remote or move from remote to in-person.
Connors said he expects to have a clearer timeline on how long a move would take the district by next Monday’s meeting.
Parents who provided public comment during this week’s meeting highlighted concerns over the quality of education with three days of remote learning and the mental and emotional health of students removed from schools. Since the meeting, other parents have reached out to express support for the current model.
Aaron Wernham, who has two children in the Bozeman School District, emailed a letter to the trustees and Connors on Wednesday. He and his wife, both physicians, detailed how they felt the blended model was safer than the cohort model for students, staff and the town.
“If we rush reopening — particularly if the trustees pursue what appears to be a haphazard approach to making decisions — the risk of outbreaks that will shut schools back down is far higher,” Wernham wrote.
In several emails sent to the district and forwarded to the Chronicle, parents expressed confusion over the sudden change in course and asked for more time with the current model.
“We need a little stability, and clearer, calmer messaging from the district about changes you’re considering, how you’ll decide and whether families will be given an opportunity to weigh in,” Wernham wrote. “Give us a chance to get our balance with this model before firing off a poorly thought-out new idea.”
Many parents said it was hard to make informed decisions without data on infection rates or recommendations from the Gallatin City-County Health Department.
“How can any parent make an informed enrollment choice for their child … without knowing the community infectivity metrics, the recommendations from the GCCHD, or when a transition to the cohort learning model might happen?” asked one parent in an email to Connors and the board.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department Thursday reported 14 new cases, one of its highest single day counts in the last month.
But Matt Kelley, health officer with the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said the seven-day rolling average, included in the surveillance report released on Fridays, will show a clearer picture of what the disease looks like in the county.
“We haven’t had that many new cases in quite a while,” he said. “We are hoping that’s an aberration and not a trend.”
As of Thursday, Kelley said there were no cases associated with K-12 schools.
He said the higher single-day case count could be because there was more disease in the community or there were more people who were tested Monday with results reported on Wednesday.
Kelley added the wastewater coronavirus detection system recently showed positive samples for the Bozeman area.
The samples, taken every Wednesday and used as an early detection tool, showed positive samples on Sept. 9, the first time since mid-August. Kelley said detecting the virus in wastewater often comes just before or coincides with new confirmed cases in the county.
He said continuing to keep cases low in the county by social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and washing hands would make it easier to keep students in schools.
Kelley said he would present the weekly surveillance report and newly updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention school guidelines to Connors on Friday to ensure the district had up-to-date information before making a decision on Monday.
“I provide the best public health information I can and give them an assessment on what that data means,” he said. “But there are a whole lot of other factors including the size, staffing, operational capacity and other concerns the school board is considering.”
In conversations around transitioning to the cohort model, many in favor point toward the apparent success of smaller districts in Gallatin County that brought all of their students back for in-person learning. But district officials say what happens in one district doesn’t necessarily translate to success in another.
“What works in West Yellowstone and Three Forks and Manhattan won’t work for us,” Connors said.
“We have at least four schools that are bigger than their entire districts,” Connors said. “It’s allowing different things to happen in those districts that we can’t do here because of sheer numbers.”
The board is scheduled to vote on whether to transition to the cohort model during next Monday’s board meeting at 5:45 p.m.
“We learned a long time ago in education that we can’t please everyone and that’s the reality,” Connors said. “We’re making sure we have the right information on Monday and, if [the trustees] decide to toggle, that they have enough information to give us the time to implement the new model.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.