Given the recent decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital has paused plans to build 20 temporary beds.
The Montana Department of Military Affairs and Disaster and Emergency Services and Gov. Steve Bullock’s COVID-19 task force decided this week to place the installation of the critical and acute care beds on hold.
The decision will be reevaluated weekly. If hospitalizations climb, the hospital could construct the beds on the vacant third floor of the new patient care tower, which was built to accommodate future expansion.
“Our Bozeman Health surge plan continues to be reviewed on a regular basis … and we’re confident in our ability and our bed capacity to continue providing expert, quality care to every patient and to our community,” said spokesperson Lauren Brendel.
The state chose to suspend the expansion in Bozeman because other facilities can accommodate current hospital needs, said Bullock spokesperson Marissa Perry.
One hundred temporary beds have been placed at Kalispell Regional Healthcare and the state has developed plans for staffing the facility and transporting patients there.
There are also 150 medical field station beds that can be installed anywhere in the state. Some hospitals, including Billings Clinic and Benefis Health System in Great Falls, are using them.
“If Montanans remain vigilant and help prevent the spread of the virus over the next few months while the vaccine becomes more available, we can prevent the need to have to stand up more bed space to care for patients,” Perry said.
In November, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations hit record levels in Gallatin County and in Montana. Several hospitals — including Bozeman Health Deaconess — were full on some days.
In recent weeks, cases and hospitalization have declined, although they remain above the levels reached during the peak of the surges last spring and summer. Throughout the state, some hospitals continue to have at least 90% of their beds full, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Bozeman Health Deaconess has expanded capacity throughout the pandemic, helping it manage COVID-19 hospitalizations.
In September, the hospital opened 12 new critical care beds as part of a previously planned new patient care tower. With the expansion, the hospital now has 20 critical care beds.
In October, the hospital opened a long-planned family birth center with 20 beds and 10 beds for neonatal intensive care.
When the two new units opened, Bozeman Health had intended to vacate 17 beds, but because of the pandemic, those beds remain in use.
As a result, the hospital has 125 beds, 20 of which are for critical care and 76 for medical and surgical use.
Before the two units opened this fall, the hospital had fewer beds — 86, including eight in critical care and 59 in the medical and surgical unit.
