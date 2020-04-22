After the Montana Supreme Court denied its petition to release nonviolent offenders from jails, a human rights group is asking state and local agencies to show how they’re protecting inmates from coronavirus.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Montana filed records requests on Wednesday asking for jail populations, capacities and how many inmates and staff at jails have tested for COVID-19.
The request also asks the Board of Pardons and Parole’s to show how it has implemented Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive to release certain inmates early.
The ACLU requested communication between or among Bullock’s office, the corrections department and any other state agency or official, estimating infection rates and mortality among inmates and employees at DOC facilities.
The corrections department declined to comment.
The requests were submitted to the Lewis and Clark and Silver Bow county jails.
The ACLU also asked the Gallatin County Pre-Release Center, which is contracted by the DOC, to show how its protecting inmates. Two inmates there have contracted COVID-19, according to the Montana Department of Corrections website.
ACLU said the requests come after it learned workers or inmates tested positive for the virus and that some jails are overcrowded. The organization said it’s also heard from inmates’ families who were concerned about the lack of testing, social distancing and adequate protective equipment.
Caitlin Borgman, executive director for the state’s ACLU branch, said the organization remains concerned the state’s government and certain counties aren’t doing enough to protect inmates from the virus. She said there’s been “a worrying lack of transparency” as to what officials are doing to protect jail populations.
Some counties are making an effort to protect those in custody, but Borgman said the organization is “hearing lip service from the state and other counties.” She said not enough have been released on the matter.
“Montanans have a right to know what is going on, and that’s why we filed these requests,” she said.
The petition comes a little more than a week after the Supreme Court denied an emergency petition from Disability Rights Montana and the ACLU of Montana asking to give jailers consistent direction for dealing with coronavirus and to reduce the number of inmates in jails and prisons.
The petitioners said COVID-19 will spread quickly, overwhelm facility resources and threaten the lives of inmates and staff.
That petition also included all Montana courts, the corrections department, and the Board of Pardons and Parole.
