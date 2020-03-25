Most local businesses are struggling with how to respond to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. With customers rightfully staying home as much as they can, many stores are closing and painful layoffs are widespread. Just getting through each day now feels like a major accomplishment.
I’m afraid to report that your local newspaper is no different.
The journalists at the Chronicle these last couple of weeks — hard to believe it’s only been that long — have worked long hours under trying circumstances to provide our readers with accurate, trustworthy local coverage about COVID-19 and how it is affecting our community. I’ve never been more proud to be part of a newsroom.
And we’re adding subscribers, both digitally and in print, helping to fund those efforts. We genuinely appreciate the support.
Still, our local businesses have understandably needed to adjust, which has meant a lot less advertising in our pages. On our website, we’ve made our coronavirus coverage free and more accessible. That’s the right decision, but it’s also cut into the newspaper’s bottom line.
To adapt to these realities, our parent company, the Adams Publishing Group, this week ordered a top-to-bottom partial furlough for all of its employees. This means that — for the time being — our journalists will be working fewer hours than they were before. I’d like to tell you that you won’t notice any changes, that we will be able to cover our community with the same vigor you’ve hopefully come to expect, but that simply wouldn’t be true. Reporters and photographers working 30 hours a week instead of 40 will produce less content. There is no way around that fact.
We’re also discontinuing the columns and articles provided by our correspondents. Among others, you won’t see Parker Heinlein writing about the outdoors, Greg Ainsworth offering his take about the weather, Denise Malloy making us laugh or Jake Iverson advising which films are worthy of your time. We will miss their contributions.
You’ll also notice that our sports pages will be fewer and that we will discontinue the Ruckus entertainment section after this week.
Our hope and expectation is that these changes will be temporary.
In the meantime, please know this: The people who report and edit for the Chronicle, those who help your businesses succeed and those who do their absolute best to see that the paper is printed and delivered to your doorstep will continue our utmost efforts to produce a newspaper that makes our community proud.
Finally, and if you’ll indulge me a personal plea, be good to one another. Thank that person stocking the shelves at the grocery store. Wave to the guys driving the garbage truck. Keep in your thoughts the doctors and nurses working so hard to prepare for the difficult days ahead. The times are uncertain. How we react doesn’t need to be.
Nick Ehli is the Chronicle’s editor. He can be reached at nehli@dailychronicle.com.