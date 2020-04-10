Bozeman’s giant Easter egg hunt might not be happening the same way it has in years past, but rest assured — a Sunday hunt is still on.
Bozeman Parks and Recreation is encouraging kids and families to make paper Easter eggs to hang in windows or on doors by Sunday so families can take a walk around their neighborhoods and go on an egg hunt.
“It’s just a way for the community to get out of their front door,” said Holly Crane, assistant recreation manager at Bozeman Parks and Recreation. “The kids don’t have to be totally let down by not having an Easter hunt … They can count how many they see; they can take pictures of them and post them on Facebook or Instagram so they can see who is doing the hunt and what the eggs look like.”
Crane said the parks department staff wanted to find some kind of social distancing-friendly activity to replace the annual Easter egg hunt at Lindley Park, which had roughly 18,000 eggs last year.
“We can’t do it this year, and so it kind of hurt our hearts,” Crane said. “We thought, what can we do for our community?”
Parks and Rec has provided some egg coloring sheets created by the department director’s daughter to print out and color in. Crane said the department is asking participants to hang the eggs up by Sunday morning and, if they make their own paper eggs, to write “Bozeman Parks and Rec” somewhere on the egg if possible.
“On Sunday, every neighborhood no matter where you live in Bozeman can go on an Easter egg hunt,” she said. “I think people are just looking for ways to get creative and not feel too trapped inside, and give their kids a little sense of this holiday.”
The Easter egg hunt is just the beginning of the activities Bozeman Parks and Recreation is working on, Crane said.
“We love the outreach in the community and so when we don’t have that, we don’t feel right,” she said. “We just want the public to know that we’re out here, trying to work and create recreation activities that will keep us healthy, our minds sharp, and keep the kids active and laughing.”
And for any kids worried the Easter Bunny might get held up by COVID-19 travel restrictions, Gov. Steve Bullock Thursday issued a directive declaring the Easter Bunny and other magical creatures essential.
“The Easter Bunny performs the essential services of hiding Easter eggs, supporting the chocolate-egg industry, and bringing springtime joy to Montanans all over the state,” the directive read. Also essential workers listed in the directive are the Tooth Fairy, friendly dragons, elves and unicorns.
In the directive, the governor asked that all beings, magical or not, practice social distancing.
