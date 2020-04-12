Bozeman funeral homes are livestreaming funerals for family members who are unable to attend because of coronavirus.
Local funeral homes said a majority of families are postponing services until after COVID-19 stops spreading. However, some families are using technology to have burial services streamed on the internet during the pandemic.
It’s a difficult time to lose a loved one because family members and neighbors can’t comfort the people left behind, said Chris Remely, Dokken-Nelson funeral home director. He’s been making arrangements by phone or over Skype to continue personal interactions with people.
But it has been difficult not meeting with the families, Remely said.
“It’s a tough place to be for someone who is not getting the emotional support they need during this tough time,” he said.
Remely said a majority of families are postponing funerals until it’s safe to have services. If out-of-state family members came here for services, they would have to self-quarantine for 14 days because of one of Gov. Steve Bullock’s recent orders.
But Remely said there are people who have gotten creative. He said one family held a burial that was broadcast on YouTube for family who couldn’t attend.
“It’s definitely interesting times,” Remely said.
Irene Dahl, owner and director at Dahl funeral home, has provided funeral services via Zoom, Facebook Live and other technology that families are comfortable using. She said the funeral home invested in software a couple years ago to make funeral arrangements online or by phone, and sign documents electronically.
“They don’t have to leave their home if they don’t want to,” Dahl said.
The funeral home doesn’t allow more than two people inside at a time. It’s providing hand sanitizer and face masks to its customers.
Dahl said families have been understanding.
“It’s a tough one. It’s like nothing we’ve ever experienced in our lifetime,” Dahl said.
The funeral home continues to offer graveside burials for caskets and urns. However, Dahl said, during the funeral the family has to practice social distancing and it is limited to 10 family members to adhere to Bullock’s orders.
She said the funeral home has seen two graveside burials in the past couple of weeks. One of those was streamed online. There are a couple funerals coming up toward the end of April, but she thinks they will have to be postponed.
“I think most people are wanting to wait until this is over before having ceremonies,” she said.
