A Gallatin County woman in her 90s has died from complications related to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to six.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department announced the woman’s death in a news release Tuesday morning. The release said the woman died on Friday at the long-term care facility where she lived. She had previously been hospitalized.
Earlier in October, another Gallatin County woman in her 90s died from COVID-19 at a long-term care facility.
“We continue working to prevent additional illness and deaths in Gallatin County, but we can’t do it alone,” said Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley in a news release. “We need everyone to take simple measures to help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This is a team effort.”
COVID-19 deaths across Montana have been increasing in recent weeks.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported Monday that there had been a total of 241 deaths statewide from COVID-19.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Perrin Stein can be reached at pstein@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2648.