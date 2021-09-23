editor's pick 3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallatin County By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 23, 2021 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three more Gallatin County residents have died due to complications from COVID-19, increasing the death toll in the county to 72, the county announced Thursday.The Gallatin City-County Health Department said in a press release that the deaths happened between Aug. 8 and Aug. 29. The health department received the official death certificates, which attributed the deaths to COVID-19, on Wednesday.A man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s died at a hospital due to complications from COVID-19. Another man in his 80s died at an assisted living facility. “Every one of these lives matters,” said Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer Lori Christenson, in the release. “As a community we must come together and take all evidence-based precautions, starting with vaccinations for everyone 12 and older. The vaccine is safe, it is effective and the surest way we can lessen the impact of this pandemic.”A spokesperson for the health department declined to indicate whether the three people who died were vaccinated."As our press release states, out of respect for these families, no further details will be released in regards to the deaths we announced this morning," a spokesperson for the health department wrote in an email.There have been 1,930 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 statewide since the start of the pandemic. Just over 660,000 people have died in the U.S. due to complications from the disease. There were 849 active cases in Gallatin County on Thursday.About 60% of the eligible population — which is over 59,000 people — in Gallatin County have been vaccinated. About 70% of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccines are widely available in the county, and where to get them can be found on the Healthy Gallatin website.Gallatin County is inching closer to the 70% fully-vaccinated milestone set by President Joe Biden, but nationally the numbers are lacking. About 54% of the eligible population has been fully-vaccinated nationwide.Bozeman announced a vaccine incentive program last week. People who get vaccinated for COVID-19 between Sept. 15 and Nov. 15 are eligible to receive a $25 gift card, and will be entered into a lottery for the chance to win a $1,000 gift card. People who were vaccinated before Sept. 15 can also enter to win a separate $1,000 gift card. Bozeman Health is set to receive 10 members from the Montana National Guard to aid the hospital in non-medical duties as available bed space continues to shrink from the influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations.Gov. Greg Gianforte announced that he would be fulfilling the requests from Bozeman Health and several other hospitals across the state for 70 members of the National Guard in a press release Tuesday. The aid could arrive as early as this weekend. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Montana Covid 19;covid-19;coronavirus Covid Death Gallatin City-county Health Department Gallatin County Medicine Immunology Hospital Health Department Complication Greg Gianforte Vaccine Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest Local Bozeman, Gallatin high school students garner national recognition 8 min ago Nomadic Blake Hehl adding heft to Montana State's defensive line 8 min ago Potential development near Rose Park in the pipeline 8 min ago Groups threaten to sue Yellowstone Club over claims of illegal nitrogen pollution 16 hrs ago