Coco Gauff serves to Mirra Andreeva during the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Coco Gauff used the phrase "when I was younger" after her second-round victory at the U.S. Open on Wednesday while discussing the perspective she's gained at the ripe old age of 19.

"I used to think," she explained, "every match was life or death."

And now? Well, the American said after beating 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia 6-2, 6-3 in Arthur Ashe Stadium that losses are OK "as long as you learn from them."


