CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman DJ Uiagalelei already made Clemson history by leading the biggest comeback in the history of Death Valley. He’ll get the chance to make even more next week with Trevor Lawrence ruled out for the showdown with No 4 Notre Dame due to COVID-19.
Uiagalelei stepped in for Lawrence on Saturday and rallied the top-ranked Tigers to a 34-28 victory over Boston College after they fell behind by 18 points.
Rattled at facing the Fighting Irish? The kid from California sure doesn’t sound like it.
“It’s the same mindset that I had this week,” Uiagalelei said. “Start watching some film tomorrow to get ready for another game.”
Smooth and calm, Uiagalelei looked ready-made for any challenge after leading Clemson back from 28-10 deficit, a rally that surpassed a 17-point come back from 35-18 down at home in a win over Virginia in 1966.
“I’ve been preparing for this ever since I got to Clemson,” he said.
Although, he and his teammates probably didn’t anticipate trailing by double-digits late in the second quarter.
“Being down 18 is not a lot of points,” Uiagalelei said with his cool, California confidence.
“We all had complete confidence in ourselves that if we could execute, we’d get back in it,” he said.
Travis Etienne became the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers (7-0, 6-0) ahead for good. A jarring week for Clemson ended with its 28th straight win over league competition, 10th straight over the Eagles and 27th in a row at home.
Clemson was missing several key players. Along with Lawrence, starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. were out with injuries.
The Eagles (4-3, 3-3) pounced quickly, putting Clemson in a 28-10 hole in the second quarter with the virus-reduced crowd stunned to near silence.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told his team at halftime, “Don’t flinch.”
Michigan State stuns Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Outside of Michigan State’s football program, few expected the Spartans to beat No. 13 Michigan (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
The people who mattered, though, had all the confidence they needed to pull off the upset.
Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards, including 196 to Ricky White, and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun the Wolverines 27-24 on Saturday.
“I know we were three-touchdown underdogs, but everybody on this team knew going into the game that we had a chance and we had a good chance,” Lombardi said.
The Spartans (1-1, 1-1) appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker’s debut as coach in the rivalry.
Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban, who did it in 1995. The former Colorado coach started his career as a graduate assistant for Saban at Michigan State in 1997.
“Just to be mentioned in the same breath with coach Saban is humbling for me,” Tucker said. “But it’s more about our players and our staff coming together.”
Texas upsets Ok. St. in overtime
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Sam Ehlinger threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore in overtime. Joseph Ossai then sealed the victory by sacking Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders as Texas knocked off the previously unbeaten and sixth-ranked Cowboys 41-34 on Saturday.
Oklahoma State (4-1, 3-1 Big 12) outgained Texas 530 yards to 287, but the Cowboys turned the ball over four times and saw their hopes to reach the College Football Playoff take a major blow.
Same goes for the entire Big 12.
After Kansas State’s loss to West Virginia earlier in the day, Oklahoma State entered the game as the only remaining unbeaten team in Big 12 play. Now, the race is jumbled and Texas (4-2, 3-2) is back in the picture to possibly play in the championship game.
Sanders passed for career highs of 400 yards and four touchdowns, but he fumbled twice and threw an interception — turnovers that led to 17 Texas points. Tylan Wallace caught 11 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns while Chuba Hubbard was held to 72 yards on 25 carries for the Cowboys.
Notre Dame stifles Georgia Tech
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another and No. 4 Notre Dame moved on to its biggest game of the season with a dominant defensive performance, stifling Georgia Tech 31-13 on Saturday.
Book completed 18 of 26 passes for 199 yards in another efficient performance for the Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Williams shook off a fumble that Georgia Tech returned for a touchdown to score on runs of 2 and 4 yards. He finished with 76 yards on 15 carries.
Next up for Notre Dame: a showdown against No. 1 Clemson in South Bend. And the Irish won’t have to face, Trevor Lawrence, the star quarterback who will have to sit out the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) has lost three in a row by a combined score of 152-47.
Georgia squeaks by Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Zamir White and fifth-ranked Georgia ran with relative ease to start each half, reaching the end zone both times.
Other moments were more of a scrum for the Bulldogs, who emerged dinged but glad to have won again by making those limited chances stand up against Kentucky.
White rushed for a career-high 131 yards and a touchdown, Stetson Bennett also ran for a score and Georgia beat the Wildcats 14-3 on Saturday for its 11th straight win in the series.
The Bulldogs (4-1 Southeastern Conference) improved to 5-1 after byes under coach Kirby Smart. Georgia’s 215 yards on the ground nearly outgained the Wildcats’ total yardage (229).
Bennett completed 9 of 13 passes for 131 yards with two interceptions.
