CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks — and likely last one at Death Valley — as No. 4 Clemson throttled Pittsburgh 52-17 on Saturday.
Lawrence hadn’t seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson’s next two games, including its only loss this season — a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame.
A healthy, eager Lawrence expected to play last week, but a positive test from a Clemson offensive lineman on the Friday before the game led to a postponement at Florida State just hours before kickoff.
Lawrence, a 6-foot-6 junior with a powerful arm, deft touch and flowing hair, was as crisp as ever in leading Clemson (8-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference; No. 3 CFP) a step closer to the league championship game and a likely rematch with the unbeaten Fighting Irish.
Cornell Powell had five catches for 176 yards, including a 43-yard TD catch off a flea-flicker pass from Lawrence. Powell also had an incredible, one-handed grab on a 70-yard pass to the Pitt 5 that set up Chez Mellusi’s 2-yard TD run for a 38-3 lead.
Lawrence opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown pass to freshman E.J. Williams less than four minutes in. By the time reserve runner Lyn-J Dixon burst through for a 1-yard touchdown with 5 seconds left in the first quarter, the Tigers led 31-0 — the most points they had ever scored in the opening period.
Lawrence finished 26-of-37 passing and improved to 32-1 as a starter. He got a huge cheer from the crowd, limited to 18,819 due to coronavirus restrictions, when he took a solo run down Clemson’s hill for those playing their final games at Memorial Stadium.
He said before the season began his plan was to play the season, graduate in December and head to the NFL, where’s he’s projected to be overall No. 1 pick.
Michigan St. holds off Northwestern
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-1, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.
The Spartans (2-3, 2-3) lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.
Northwestern grabbed a 20-17 lead early in the fourth on Cam Porter’s 3-yard run.
The Spartans rallied on Coghlin’s 44-yard field goal after forcing a turnover one snap following Rocky Lombardi’s interception.
Northwestern turned the ball over again, and receiver Berkeley Holman was carted off the field following the play.
Pitts scores 3 TDs to lead Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Pitts was feeling a little jittery before his first game in three weeks.
His chest “got hot” and his heart started beating fast. Once he stepped on the field and saw one-on-one coverage, his eyes had to widen as well.
Pitts scored three touchdowns in his return from a concussion and a broken nose — all on perfect passes from Heisman Trophy front-runner Kyle Trask — and No. 6 Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 Saturday in the Swamp.
The Gators (7-1) avenged a home loss to the Wildcats (3-6) two years ago and put themselves on the verge of returning to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the first time since 2016. Pitts and Trask look every bit ready for the big stage.
“It was just getting back in the groove and playing how I’ve been playing,” Pitts said.
Book, defense help Notre Dame beat UNC
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ian Book kept scrambling to buy time and help No. 2 Notre Dame put together multiple long touchdown drives. The Fighting Irish’s defense allowed little room for Sam Howell and No. 25 North Carolina’s potent offense to do the same.
Book threw for a score while the Fighting Irish defense locked down the Tar Heels for the final three quarters in a 31-17 victory on Friday. The win kept Notre Dame on course to earn a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
Both teams scored two first-quarter touchdowns and went into halftime tied at 17, only to see Notre Dame gradually take over in a performance coach Brian Kelly called “one of those road wins that really shows the mettle of your football team.”
“It felt like it was going to be a shootout in the beginning,” said Book, adding: “Our defense did an unbelievable job in the second half and gave us a lot of opportunities, and we were able to capitalize on it.”
Book threw for 279 yards and ran for 48 yards for the Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC, No. 2 CFP), using his mobility and elusiveness to keep plays alive on a night when both offenses frequently faced long fields.
