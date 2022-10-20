Bills Chiefs Football
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks off the field after a game against the Bills on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. 

 AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time during Patrick Mahomes' career when opponents dared him to beat them with man coverage, and when the Chiefs quarterback proved he could do it, they began running deep shell coverages to protect against the long ball.

Mahomes solved that riddle last year, too. And now many defenses are going back to man coverage.

Indeed, perhaps no other team in the NFL sees a greater variety of defenses, and vast departures from an opponent's norm, than Kansas City.

