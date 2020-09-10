LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — An exhausting, double-overtime Game 6 had just concluded and neither Boston nor Toronto would leave the floor. Marcus Smart had some things to say to the Raptors. Fred VanVleet had some things to say to the Celtics.
The scrum decided nothing — just like the first six games.
All that matters now for the Raptors and Celtics is Friday night, when they’ll play Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series and decide who’ll face the Miami Heat in the East finals next week. Boston won the first two games of the series, Toronto won three of the last four.
“Just two hard teams playing hard,” said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who is 3-0 in his last three Game 7’s.
There are two NBA games on Friday’s schedule, one being a Game 7 — and the other likely to have a Game 7 feel, especially for the Denver Nuggets. Denver trails the Los Angeles Clippers 3-1 in their Western Conference semifinals matchup, so it’s win-or-go-home time for the Nuggets, who are already 3-0 in elimination games this season after rallying to top Utah in the first round.
The Clippers could reach the Western Conference finals for the first time.
“I’m not worried about anything other than the game we play next,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Thursday. “For me, quite honestly, I think if you do that right, all the other stuff will take care of itself. I’m not a looker ahead. ... I just want to win tomorrow.”
The Raptors and Celtics — who played for 58 minutes in Game 6 before Toronto found a way to extend its season to Friday — both had the day off Thursday. A few guys did some light work, but the rotation players spent the day tending to their bodies and minds.
“This is kind of why you coach,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “I’m not saying for a Game 7, in general. I’m just saying the super-competitive playoffs, a lot on the line, it’s kind of the crazy love of a coach, right?”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said there is an appreciation that comes with being parts of moments, and series, like this one.
“The older I’ve gotten, the more I appreciate it,” Stevens said Thursday. “And I think that’s because I know how hard winning is. ... That’s why I slept well last night. I’m excited about tomorrow. It’s a great opportunity. I look at all these things as great opportunities.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.