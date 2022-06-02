A company focused on self-driving vehicles announced the construction of a massive research and development facility in Bozeman.
Pittsburgh-based company Aurora announced the move to build a 78,000 square-foot facility in partnership with the Montana State University Innovation Campus at the On the Rise Economic Summit in Bozeman on Thursday.
Sterling Anderson, the company’s co-founder, broke the news at a panel discussion focused on lasers, wildfires and self-driving cars.
Aurora previously acquired Bozeman-based Blackmore, a company that specialized in light detection and ranging, or LIDAR, technology, in 2019.
The new facility is meant to continue research and development of the company’s LIDAR product, FirstLight.
“We are continuing to invest here, and we have really appreciated the partnership with the local groups and the government here,” Anderson said.
The two-story facility will house research and development labs, manufacturing space, a garage and space for up to 200 employees.
FirstLight has applications in self-driving vehicles, like passenger cars or in long-haul trucking. The vehicles are equipped with high resolution cameras, imaging radar and the FirstLight LIDAR system. That system uses light to detect the distance and velocity of objects around a vehicle.
Anderson said that the need for self-driving technology has become more “acute.”
He said that people have accepted the dangers of the road, caused by factors like distracted driving or people not understanding how their assisted self-driving systems work — issues that self-driving vehicles could address.
Supply chain disruptions are also an area where self-driving vehicles could make an impact.
Anderson said that some of the biggest single contributors to inflation are supply chain disruptions. Those disruptions are being driven by a lack of truckers, he said.
Before the pandemic people accepted that truck drivers needed to stop to eat, sleep and use the bathroom, he said. Those stops create a “massive footprint” in the supply chain, and add more time for the delivery of goods.
Replacing those human driven trucks with self-driven trucks would make shipments move faster, and eat into costs companies pay for alternative shipping methods, like air freight, Anderson said.
So far, the company operates in eight locations including major cities like Dallas and Seattle, Anderson said.
“Today we actually move commercial freight for customers in Texas,” Anderson said.
Construction of the facility is scheduled to happen throughout the year, according to a release from Aurora.