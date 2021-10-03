People in business for Oct. 3, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Kirby Hancock Buy Now Robert Church Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A&E Design is pleased to welcome architect Kirby Hancock to its team of creatives in its Bozeman location. Since 1973, the multidisciplinary design firm has been solving design challenges for diverse clients across Montana and the Northwest. Specializing in sustainable design, Hancock will help clients reduce their carbon footprints using progressive ideas, revolutionary processes, and alternative materials. He has a master’s in architecture from Montana State University and continues to collaborate with faculty there to develop sustainable building materials. Architect Robert Church is the newest innovator to join the team of creatives at A&E Design. With a master’s in architecture from University of Texas at Austin, Church has dedicated his career to creating impactful spaces. His work is throughout the Northwest and Canada, and he often mentors architecture students as a design instructor. A self-described problem solver, he will apply vast experience, skills and knowledge to present creative solutions to diverse design challenges. With a critical eye for detail and unique perspective, Church is a welcome addition to the firm’s Bozeman location. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kirby Hancock Architecture Education Northwest Challenge Design Firm Church Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Students, Sunday, October 3, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. McWilliams, Hobart Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Letter to the editor: Schools' equity work should consider family structure Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Montana State University's contact tracing relies on student cooperation Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Fohrer, Corrine Firth Posted: Sep. 30, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView