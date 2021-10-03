Support Local Journalism


A&E Design is pleased to welcome architect Kirby Hancock to its team of creatives in its Bozeman location. Since 1973, the multidisciplinary design firm has been solving design challenges for diverse clients across Montana and the Northwest. Specializing in sustainable design, Hancock will help clients reduce their carbon footprints using progressive ideas, revolutionary processes, and alternative materials. He has a master’s in architecture from Montana State University and continues to collaborate with faculty there to develop sustainable building materials.

Architect Robert Church is the newest innovator to join the team of creatives at A&E Design. With a master’s in architecture from University of Texas at Austin, Church has dedicated his career to creating impactful spaces. His work is throughout the Northwest and Canada, and he often mentors architecture students as a design instructor. A self-described problem solver, he will apply vast experience, skills and knowledge to present creative solutions to diverse design challenges. With a critical eye for detail and unique perspective, Church is a welcome addition to the firm’s Bozeman location.

