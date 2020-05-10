Carolyne Calvin, Realtor with Keller Williams Montana Realty, was recently awarded for her real estate sales in 2019 for being #6 in volume & #5 for GCI within the Northwest Central Region (Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin). As a top producing agent, Carolyne has excelled in helping buyers, sellers and investors meet their goals. Home-ownership provides financial stability and security. With today’s technology, much of the process can be done in the comfort of your own home.
Happy Administrative Professionals Day to Danielle Elder! As the branch administrative assistant for The Wood Team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., Danielle is the first smiling face you will see or speak with when you visit or call the office. Danielle joined our team in February, bringing with her an extensive background in real estate and customer service. Throughout the last few months and during Montana’s stay-at-home order, Danielle has been instrumental in routing phone calls, obtaining documents and serving our customers. We are so thankful to have her as a part of The Wood Team at Fairway!
Happy anniversary to producing branch manager, Colleen Wood, with The Wood Team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation! This week marks two years for Colleen with Fairway. Colleen is committed to providing the best home loan solutions for her customers. Backed by excellent operations and a team that truly cares about people, Colleen has a goal of helping everyone achieve their dream of owning a home. It has been an incredible privilege to watch Colleen grow these past few years. The Wood Team at Fairway is grateful for Colleen’s continued leadership and commitment to her clients and team. Happy Fairway-Anniversary, Colleen!
The Greater Yellowstone Coalition is pleased to announce the elevation of deputy director Scott Christensen into the role of interim executive director. Scott started with GYC in 2003 and has held multiple leadership positions at the organization, including serving as the director of conservation. His experience includes efforts to protect some of the region’s most important public lands and wild rivers, and prepare Greater Yellowstone for climate change. In 2019, Scott completed his Master’s in Public Administration at Montana State University.
GYC recently hired a new executive office associate, Carol Walden. Carol is managing the daily operations of the office and providing administrative support to all the GYC staff. She has over 10 years of experience in administrative and managerial roles, she joined the GYC team late February 2020. She holds a Bachelors of Science degree in economics from the University of Puget Sound.
GYC is also excited to have added Trisha King to our Bozeman office as a finance associate. Trisha assists the director of finance and makes sure all the bills are paid to keep GYC’s conservation work going. She has over 10 years of experience in the accounting/finance world and came aboard early April 2020. When she’s not balancing the books and writing checks, she loves all things outdoors that our beautiful area has to offer. She’s most often accompanied by her husband, son, and dogs!
Sue Frye, REALTOR® at ERA Landmark Real Estate, ranks #2 in the nation for sold volume through the first quarter of 2020 by ERA Real Estate. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 35,000 independent REALTORS® across 31 countries and territories. Frye has been with ERA Landmark for 36 years and was the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame. She has earned many national awards and has ranked in the Top 15 in the country for 31 straight years, which illustrates her success and commitment to her business.
Stephanie Randall has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Stephanie brings abundant energy, honesty and strives to exceed her clients’ expectations here in the Gallatin Valley area.
Mark Meissner, REALTOR® at ERA Landmark Real Estate, ranks in the Top 25 in the nation for sold volume through the first quarter of 2020 by ERA Real Estate. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 35,000 independent REALTORS® across 31 countries and territories. Meissner has been with ERA Landmark for 10 years and earned Leaders’ Circle status for 2019, which is the highest honor within the ERA brand. He has managed developments such as The Crossing, Naomi Rose Condominiums and The Knolls. His experience in master planning and construction management is key to his success.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.